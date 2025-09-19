Private jet subscriptions expand as Hans Jet debuts turboprop membership in Europe for superyacht set

The demand for flexible private aviation in Europe has seen a significant uptick in recent years / Image: Rene Rossignaud

A new subscription service for Europe’s superyacht set that claims to be the continent’s first private aviation membership for turboprop travel has been launched by Mediterranean-based firm Hans Jet.

Aimed at superyacht owners and charterers keen to explore the out-of-the-way beaches and coves of southern Europe, prices for membership service start at €4,950 an hour (£4,300) for a 50+ flying hours sub. Monthly costs are around €20,625 (£17,900).

The service taps into a rising trend among Europe’s wealthy for private jet subscription models that provide the benefits of private flight without the trouble of ownership.

Turboprops are versatile small- to mid-sized aircraft ideal for short-haul flights. They are slower but are also better suited to shorter runways than other jet engines, making the model a wise choice for those seeking (relatively) secluded hideaways. The Pilatus PC-12 used by Hans Jet is capable of covering 1,500 nm or 2,800 km and can reach speeds of 270 kts; Hans Jet says travellers will lose only five to 10 minutes on a one-hour flight from A to B, while a two-hour flight will be about 20 minutes slower.

On the flip side, it is capable of landing at 3,000 runways across Europe, including short coastal strips and what the company describes as “superyacht havens”.

HansJet Pilatus PC-12 / Image: Rene Rossignaud

Hans Jet says the programme will offer a range of plans tailored to different needs and budgets, with members able to book flights with as little as 24 hours’ notice.

The Hans Jet membership will also include Hans Travel & Lifestyle, a concierge service that can draw up bespoke itineraries encompassing big-name Med events such as the Monaco Yacht Show, Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Cannes Film Festival and the Palma Superyacht Show.

Private jet subscriptions take off

The idea of a private jet sub is nothing new. Companies including VistaJet, Flexjet and NetJets offer membership services alongside fractional ownership and charters.

Costs vary depending on route length and aircraft type but can provide the most economical way of flying. Pricing is opaque and can vary drastically, costing anywhere between €6,800 and €21,250 an hour (£5,900-£18,500) for a larger plane.

In 2024, Vista Global, the parent company of VistaJet, reported strong demand growth and delivered Adjusted EBITDA of around €510 million (£445 million), with membership continuing to expand.

VistaJet Program members choose how many hours they want to fly each year, prepay for them, and are then allocated the most suitable Bombardier aircraft for each journey — from a Challenger 350 for regional trips to the ultra-long-range Global 7500 for intercontinental flights.