Inside the ‘fastest jet since Concorde’

Bombardier's latest project offers passengers the height of luxury at even higher speeds / Image: Bombardier

The CEO of private jet manufacturer Bombardier spoke to Spear’s about the company’s new $83 million aircraft, the fastest jet since Concorde.

The new jet, named the Global 8000, is Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier’s newest and most technologically advanced offering, according to CEO Éric Martel.

‘The Global 8000 is not just the flagship of Bombardier, it is the flagship of the industry. It travels faster and further than any plane in the four-zone category,’ he said.

‘We are doing this nearly 50 years after the launch of Concorde in 1976, where the certifications for flight are much more serious on safety today than they were at the time,’ he added. ‘To get to Mach 0.95 is a serious achievement, taking this into consideration.’

During testing, the Global 8000 created a sonic boom and reached Mach 1.02, around 0.02 faster than the speed of sound. As a safety precaution, its official operating speed limit for passengers is Mach 0.95.

The Global 8000 can travel above the clouds, often avoiding averse weather conditions / Image: Bombardier

While the aircraft is capable of exceptional speeds, Martel was clear that passenger experience, particularly comfort, remains the priority.

‘If you fly long distances, you feel tired when you land, and this is largely because of the high cabin pressure,’ said Martel. ‘If you fly on our plane, this is going to be the same experience of staying at a hotel, or sleeping in your bed.’

Most commercial aircraft maintain a cabin pressure equivalent to an altitude of around 6,000 to 8,000 feet. The Global 8000 has a cabin pressure of 2,691 feet, only slightly higher than the top of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

For business and pleasure

While a focus on comfort might suggest these jets are mainly used for leisure, Martel emphasised that most Bombardier customers purchase aircraft primarily for business.

‘There is a bit of a myth that people are using it for vacation. The majority of people that own those planes are using it for work.’

Bombardier’s latest offering can have up to 19 people on board / Image: Bombardier

The first Global 8000, unveiled on Monday, is owned by Canadian businessman Patrick Dovigi, who built his $1 billion fortune in part through household waste management services for the city of Toronto.

Business needs have often driven advances in consumer aviation technology, Martel added, with fast and reliable internet now a priority for international executives logging hundreds of flying hours each year.

‘Our customers are looking for connectivity,’ he said. ‘Everybody wants to have the same internet speed or capabilities they would in-office or at home. This is a world that is evolving extremely fast and people will always need more bandwidth.’

Satellite capabilities have expanded rapidly in recent years, partly due to companies such as Elon Musk’s Starlink. According to the company’s website, the system allows passengers to take calls, even to someone on another aircraft.

With the advancement of satellite technology, live television can be watched on board the Global 8000 / Image: Bombardier

On whether this increased reachability of passengers could invade their privacy, Martel said: ‘It is not an obligation to use it. When you are flying 17 hours, there might be moments when you will want to rest, dine, or work. Good connectivity means you can take a video call on Teams, or watch the football on your time off. It is important to have flexibility.’

Technology supporting comfort

Much of the Global 8000’s comfort, according to Bombardier’s team, comes down to meticulous engineering and research, argued McCullough.

‘The wing is the secret sauce of an aircraft,’ he said.

The jet’s ‘Smooth Flex Wing’ is designed to make subtle vertical movements so the aircraft absorbs turbulence rather than transmitting it to passengers. During a demonstration, the head engineer showed that even a light push could cause the wing to move slightly. He stressed, however, that the wing remains exceptionally strong and securely fixed to the fuselage.

Thanks to this stability, passengers’ sleep should remain largely undisturbed, even when flying through notoriously turbulent regions such as the Alps or the Rocky Mountains.

‘The test team even placed a can of Coke on the floor during a flight and it did not move,’ McCullough added.

As opposed to some other jets which only have reclining seats, the Global 8000 can be fitted with a bed / Image: Bombardier

The aircraft’s lighting system is programmed to help reduce the effects of jet lag, according to Bombardier engineers, meaning passengers should arrive feeling relatively refreshed after long-haul flights. The cabin’s airflow system also keeps the air humidified, helping to minimise dehydration.

With a range of up to 8,000 nautical miles, the Global 8000 is also designed to accommodate taller passengers. Its cabin height of 6 ft 2 in allows most people to walk through without stooping.

Social media influencer Gstaad Guy, known for satirising the ultra-wealthy, struggled to stand fully upright while filming content on board.

‘I must be the tallest person that’s ever been on this plane,’ he joked.