A very last-minute luxury Christmas gift guide

A curated selection of luxury gifts to impress even the most discerning loved ones this Christmas, from timeless watches to indulgent hampers // Image: Shutterstock

With Christmas less than a week away, last-minute shoppers across the country are scrambling to secure the perfect luxury gifts for their loved ones.

For many, December is a month of scrambling: rushing to finish work before the holidays begin, dashing to buy the last semi-alive Christmas tree, prancing to the pub before it is crammed full of punters. Worst of all, many find themselves so busy throughout the final month of the year that they forget altogether to buy festive gifts for their loved ones until the last minute.

Everyone has a family member who has been sourcing the perfect gifts since mid-January 2025, their spreadsheet of gift-ees ticked off long before the temperature drops below 25 degrees.

Even worse, finding a luxury gift for your most discerning loved ones can be especially tricky, particularly for the pickiest HNW who seems to already have everything they could possibly need.

However, fret not, as this list of last-minute luxury Christmas gifts has everything covered: from backgammon boards to rare books, handwriting sets to horological wonders, no one would suspect that their gift had been bought in the final days of Advent.

For watch collectors

Girard-Perregaux, Lauareato FIFTY

Contrary to popular belief, mixed metals have never been taboo, as clearly demonstrated by this classic watch from Girard-Perregaux. With a 39mm yellow gold and steel case and a grey face, this unisex timepiece is understated yet elegant.

£22,700, www.girard-perregaux.com

Zenith, Defy Skyline Skeleton

The inner workings of a timepiece are arguably its most fascinating aspect. This model from Zenith incorporates every minuscule cog into its design, uninterrupted by the utilitarian stainless steel case.

£10,400, www.zenith-watches.com

Jewellery highlights

Chaumet, Joséphine Aigrette pendant

Christmas is arguably the shiniest time of the year, on par with Bonfire Night perhaps. For those who wish to outshine even the most illuminated Christmas tree, this Chaumet pendant is the perfect choice. Crafted from warm rose gold and set with rows of brilliant-cut diamonds, this necklace adds a touch of glamour to any wearer’s neck.

£29,700, www.chaumet.com

Nikos Koulis, LOOK Earrings

Many are calling chocolate brown the colour of 2025, yet the concept of brown jewellery has often been overlooked. These 18kt white gold and brown Desert diamond earrings from Greek jeweller Nikos Koulis offer a timeless way to step into 2026 with style.

POA, www.nikoskoulis.com

By Pariah, Aurora Cocktail Ring

If there ever were a power ring, this would be it. Set in 14kt gold, this emerald and diamond cocktail ring will turn heads from across the room — perhaps even from across the street.

£8,500, www.bypariah.com

For the writer

Montblanc, Happy Holiday 2025 Set

While Christmastime sees an abundance of cards sent through the post, letter-writing is becoming a lost art. Reignite your passion for words with this festive writing set from Montblanc. Limited to just 100 sets worldwide, it features their famous Meisterstück pen, along with an assortment of envelopes, a notepad, a paperweight and even a magnifying glass.

£4,400, montblanc.com

For the avid reader

Peter Harrington, The Jungle Book

A well-chosen book makes a thoughtful gift for any bibliophile. This leather-bound, illustrated edition of The Jungle Book from rare books dealer Peter Harrington is a splendid present for a fan of the classic children’s tale.

£2,500, www.peterharrington.co.uk

Heritage motoring

Connolly, Leather Helmet, CB Driving Goggles and Road Rage Gloves

Driving from family member to family member with a boot full of presents at Christmas can be an arduous, unglamorous task, no matter how nice your car is. To add a touch of whimsy to your festive delivery service, why not pay homage to Dick Van Dyke à la Chitty Chitty Bang Bang with these throwback leather driving accessories from Connolly?

Leather Helmet, £160, CB Driving Goggles, £165, Road Rage Gloves, £315, www.connollyengland.com

Grooming & luxury loungewear

dunhill, Razor with Leather Case

Even the person who has everything is unlikely to own a gold razor. This gleaming piece of shaving equipment will shine in anyone’s bathroom — though perhaps avoid using it in the shower.

£575, www.dunhill.com

Emma Willis, Antique Paisley Wool Dressing Gown

Lazing around is a key part of Christmas for many families, with plenty not changing out of their pyjamas until well into the afternoon. For a particularly sleepy loved one, why not gift this paisley dressing gown from Emma Willis? Their dressing gowns come in a range of sizes, making it a perfect matching gift for a very lucky couple.

£1,560, www.emmawillis.com

Fine wine & festive indulgence

Berry Bros. & Rudd, The Entertainer’s Collection, Six-Bottle Case

Can’t choose between red, white or a sparkling option? This assortment of wines from Britain’s oldest wine merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd, includes selections from Burgundy, Tuscany and a sumptuous English sparkling wine from Hampshire.

£280, www.bbr.com

Birley Bakery, The Festive Box

Can’t decide between biscuits, chocolate, nuts or Christmas cake for your sweet-toothed friend? This festive hamper from Chelsea’s Birley Bakery has it all.

£345, www.birleybakery.com

Classic games

Alexandra Llewellyn, Wild Card Backgammon Set

Are you bored of playing Ibble Dibble? Does the thought of Monopoly risk the table being flipped? This wooden backgammon board, adorned with playing card motifs, is a stylish way to bring some sophistication to your festive games.

£13,000, www.alexandrallewellyn.com

For the indecisive shopper

…At Sloane, Hotel Costes pop-up boutique

Situated in Sloane Square’s most discreet hotel, At Sloane’s selection of gifts is ideal for any indecisive shopper. From silk eye masks and indulgent chocolates to warm candles and bath essentials, this curated table of presents is the perfect antidote for anyone who has misplaced their shopping list.

Available at …At Sloane, 1 Sloane Gardens, London SW1W 8EA