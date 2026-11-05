Inside Villa Era, the Mallorcan estate where summer lingers

A bird's eye view of Villa Era, one of Le Collectionist's villas in Mallorca // Image: Tessa Yingtao Zhong

With a hierbas de Mallorca cocktail in hand, and a guitarist gently playing instrumental versions of pop hits, we piled our plates high with gildas, tomato salad, fresh bread and aioli, as our private chef prepared paella (seafood and vegetarian) nearby on the terrace.

This autumn evening in Mallorca seemed more like summer, a feeling that resurfaced throughout our visit to the largest of the Balearics.

Spear’s was staying at Villa Era, one of some three dozen Le Collectionist properties on the island.

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Location

On this part of Mallorca, away from the capital city of Palma and towards the centre of the island, the villas are located behind gates and down narrow, winding lanes – hidden but hinted at.

Villa Era itself is a beautifully restored possessió close to Porreres; a stately, sprawling nine-bedroom manor house that has been owned by the same family for generations.

Villa Era’s sunny rear terrace stretches the length of the villa // Image: Tessa Yingtao Zhong

Entering from a sun-baked courtyard flanked by cypresses and palms, you feel somewhat like you’ve stepped into another era. Every window offers views of ​​the manicured gardens or the surrounding farmland – almond, olive and grape trees are plentiful here, and a sheep or rooster occasionally makes its presence known.

The interiors of the villa have a cosy, traditional feel, with exposed wooden beams and antique furnishings, but in no way are they shabby or stale.

One of the nine spacious bedrooms at Villa Era // Image: Tessa Yingtao Zhong

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Dining and lounging on the wide terrace is a highlight, with a peaceful pool area just visible at the bottom of the property. For those so inclined, there is a chapel and helipad as well.

Who comes here?

French-owned and French-focused, but with properties around Europe, Morocco and the Caribbean, Le Collectionist specialises in holiday homes, villas and chalets that cater to larger groups.

It’s a growing company: a 2017 fundraising round generated $10 million (from investors including Kering founder François Pinault), and another in 2022 raised €60 million.

A peaceful oasis, the pool at Villa Era is set apart from the main house, and is flanked by several lounge areas and a poolhouse // Image: Tessa Yingtao Zhong

The properties may be characterful, and the destinations iconic, but where Le Collectionist stands out is its ability to smooth and simplify a holiday, handling administrative issues and logistics, and organising everything from transport to private chefs to wellness treatments and babysitters – not to mention arranging unique local experiences.

Whether it’s a group of friends, or several generations of the same family gathered together, Le Collectionist endeavours to make things feel easeful.

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Food, drink and experiences

During Spear’s time at Villa Era, the aforementioned private chef prepared a number of Mediterranean- and Spanish-inspired meals.

We were welcomed with a five-course lunch on the terrace. As we dined on coca – a crispy Mallorcan flatbread with tomatoes, anchovies and green olives – seared red prawns and grilled local fish served with a lemon jus, an eagle flew overhead to much excitement.

A winery tour and tasting followed. Son Antem Alaró is a family-owned estate planted in 2019, with the first vintage produced in 2021. Hosted by owner Johan Lidby – and his trio of farm dogs – we explored a fraction of the 18 hectare estate in the sunshine, and then enjoyed a sampling of several wines in his immaculate dining room (the winery’s tasting room was being set up for a fashion show).

Views of the Tramuntana mountains await from the restaurant at Hotel Corazon; the pool at the hotel looks out towards the sea // Image: Kathryn Anderson

Spear’s was delighted to discover two native Mallorcan grape varietals: giró ros, which creates white wines with expressive fruit aromas and distinctive Mediterranean influences, and manto negro, which leads to structured but eminently drinkable reds.

The next morning, we embarked on a boat trip along Mallorca’s coves – slightly optimistic given the threatening clouds – but for those of us brave enough to swim, the sea was warm, and we admired the superyachts anchored just offshore, including American billionaire Les Wexner’s 96m Lürssen.

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To much excitement, Le Collectionist was also able to secure a coveted table for lunch at Hotel Corazón. Situated between Deià and Sóller, in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, the hotel is luxurious to be sure, but embraces a bohemian aesthetic: aromas of copal incense in reception, natural shades of terracotta and sage throughout, and works from local artists on the walls.

We also enjoyed an herbal medicine workshop at the hotel, led by the endearingly enthusiastic Stephanie of Panacea Plants. After cleansing the space with white sage, we set to work creating salt blends, olive oil and honeys infused with any number of herbs – from rosemary and thyme to turmeric, black pepper and ginger.

The herbal medicine workshop at Hotel Corazon was an enlightening affair // Image: Kathryn Anderson

A particular highlight of our time in Mallorca had to be the sunrise hot-air balloon ride. On our final morning at the villa, we were whisked away in the dark to a (very) nearby field, where Julio of Volartis awaited.

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A new experience for this writer, the ride was surprisingly smooth, and Julio equally reassuring and informative – and equipped with coffee and breakfast for us passengers. Ascending above Villa Era, which is just as impressive when viewed from above, we let the air currents steer us. Phones put away to truly absorb the views, the peace was interrupted only by the occasional blast of flame to lift us up higher.

For cooler evenings, Villa Era’s dining room is a welcome respite // Image: Tessa Yingtao Zhong

Capping off a restorative but still indulgent visit, on our final night a seven-course, expertly prepared feast, with dishes that included bluefin tuna, wild sea bass and dry-aged beef tenderloin, awaited us. This evening we dined indoors – it was autumn after all.

Verdict

Villa Era provides a welcome taste of island life, and Le Collectionist’s on-the-ground experts can cater to every need and orchestrate every detail so that all elements of the holiday unfold seamlessly. One can only imagine what’s on offer at their other properties.

Details

Starting rate for Villa Era: From €21,535 to €32,300 per week, depending on the season

Nearest airport: 30-minute drive from Palma Airport

Website: Le Collectionist

Reservations: Via the website, or call on +44 20 7131 0270