Where to park your supercar: the luxury hotels in Britain that pass the test

The Peninsula in London was reviewed by Arvelo for how well it receives supercars and SUVs, from access and valet service to security // Image: The Peninsula

The Peninsula, Mandarin Oriental, The Londoner, The Royal Lancaster and The Dorchester are among the London hotels where a supercar can be parked without risk of an expensive scrape to the underbody, or an SUV meeting a low car park roof. In Manchester, a city well populated with footballers, Dakota offers the same assurance.

That verdict comes from Arvelo, a new membership app that rates hotels, restaurants and venues on how well they treat supercars, classic cars and SUVs – tape measure in hand.

Founded by entrepreneur Lee Nicholls, 41, and tech specialist Benjamin Wickes, 47, it has assessed and rated 300 UK destinations, and 20 in Europe, across luxury hotels, restaurants and event venues. Each is scored for access, damage risk, security and valet services.

[See also: The rise and fall of the electric supercar]

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Each venue is surveyed in person, as the pair check approach roads, gateways and car parks for hazards, using tape measures to record the height and width of entrances and speed bumps, and scrutinising any ramp gradients into grounds or parking garages that could do damage.

Nicholls, 41, runs successful UK businesses in marine and construction but has no background in tech. What spurred him into action, he says, were two luxury hotel stays over Christmas 2025 that ‘were ruined’ because the hotels had not warned of access restrictions.

‘We arrived outside one in my McLaren to be told “it can’t be valet-parked” because the parking garage slope meant, even with nose-lift, the car would scrape on the ramps,’ he said.

[See also: Flight of the Concours: how luxury hotels are racing to raise their curb appeal]

‘So for the next trip, we took my Land Rover Defender – only to be told it was too high to fit in, so ended up parking on the street. Completely unsatisfactory for a five-star.

‘I just got fed up [with] not getting in, or having to drive round looking for suitable parking facilities. Few hotels either advise of restrictions on their website, or tell you when you book. Some five-stars are not five-stars [when it comes to vehicle access information],’ he added.

Each venue assessed on Arvelo is surveyed in person // Image: Iain Macauley

‘There’s one five-star in London on a Red Route (no stopping at all) where they valet park your car, but you have to contact them 15 minutes out, and they tell you to pull in behind a bus stop down the road and they’ll come to you. Fine if you know in advance, though.’

[See also: Can this futuristic new car save Jaguar?]

The stakes can be high. Imagine, Nicholls says, turning up in a Range Rover, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bugatti or high-value classic to discover your car simply can’t get in. And a scraped under-bumper front skirt or splitter on a Bentley, Ferrari or Lamborghini will start at a repair bill of £15,000-plus.

Some hotels and restaurants, he explains, are unaware of put-offs such as overly high speed bumps (one Aston Martin Valkyrie owner got beached on one). Arvelo will advise hosts and suggest alterations.

It is, he says, a passion project: for many luxury hotel, restaurant or event visitors, and for car enthusiasts, the drive there is an important part of the trip.

[See also: Does Lamborghini’s newest supercar live up to its forebears?]

He travels a great deal for business, and frequently stays at or visits luxury hotels and restaurants, which need to pass either or both the McLaren or Defender tests. If he arrives to find the gates or entrance obstructed, he books into an alternative.

Inside the app, members find listings and profiles of destinations, and Arvelo has negotiated membership-only perks at most of them. These range from near-front-door parking at Michelin two-star Ynyshir in Wales (£500 a head) to special pricing or arrival gifts such as champagne, hampers or free spa treatments.

Members also get priority access to events, from limited-space driving days for out-and-out petrolheads to tickets for live events such as the on-stage conversation tour of former US President Barack Obama.

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Base subscription costs between around £15 and £17 a month, depending on mobile service provider, with individual event fees on top. Arvelo now has 320 member-subscribers.

‘At the moment, we’re building trust with high-end hotels and restaurants, but adding several a week. Equally, some, which are simply not up to standard – tired or needing valet or parking facility improvements or failing to warn guests of access issues – we’ll simply pass by,’ he says.

With only two staff in addition to the founders, overheads are well controlled. Nicholls admits to ‘an initial five-figure investment’, but memberships and revenue-generating partnerships with boutique luxury brands are bringing cash in. These include Coachbuilt Whisky, Blackout Watches, specialist carmaker Radford, finance company Octane, private jet charter operator CBX and high-end driving events organiser ClubGT. Commercial sponsorship from the likes of Grantley Hall hotel in Yorkshire helps too.

‘If we carry on as we are, we’ll be breakeven after two-years. In the meantime we’re developing hotel booking in the app, and adding more features and events – and talking to prospective partners and hotel groups to develop a worldwide offering.’