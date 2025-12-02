Azzurra: a taste of coastal Italy in Sloane Square

On a grey London night, Azzurra offers a passport to the Amalfi Coast // Image: Johnny Stephens

On a dreary, autumnal night in London, who wouldn’t want to be transported to the Italian coast?

At Azzurra, part of David Yeo’s Aqua Restaurant Group – which includes the likes of Aqua Shard and Hutong – diners are invited to visit Sicily and the Amalfi Coast via fresh British seafood and classic Mediterranean ingredients, just steps away from Sloane Square.

Azzurra embraces la dolce vita, offering a weekend ‘Capri brunch’ and a daily ‘Oyster hour’ at its bar or on its terrace, but Spear’s was there for dinner.

Step inside Azzurra and discover a sleek Mediterranean escape in the heart of London // Image: Johnny Stephens

Interiors

Dark with a cosmopolitan feel – helped by the DJ who spins Thursday to Saturday nights and who was vibrant but not obtrusive – Azzurra doesn’t feel particularly beachy, at least in the evening.

There are still elegant nods to the restaurant’s coastal theme – netting that artfully hangs from the high ceilings and winds down columns, and banquettes in azure and cream – but there’s no blatant nautical pastiche here.

Lobster spaghetti and Dover sole are two of Azzurra’s signature dishes // Image: Johnny Stephens

An impressive and inviting illuminated 16m bar stretches the length of the restaurant, with a pizza counter at one end and a towering raw bar at the other, and the room is spacious without feeling cavernous.

It’s clear to see why the restaurant, designed by Robert Angell in collaboration with Yeo, won Best Restaurant Design – Europe at the 2024 International Hotel & Property Awards.

Dining

Seafood is the star at Azzurra. Vegetarians and carnivores will find some options, but the focus is firmly on fish.

We were disappointed to find that we were unable to try several of the restaurant’s signature dishes, including the spaghetti all’astice (lobster) and Dover sole, and it’s worth noting that those keen to share the whole salt-baked sea bass should ensure they order it in advance.

Azzurra’s lobster: fresh, vibrant and straight from the sea // Image: Johnny Stephens

Our bruschetta was topped with marinated tomatoes that were ripe and flavourful, a theme we enjoyed throughout the meal, including with the burrata, a luxurious dish that also came with Sicilian cucumber and basil. For the fritto misto, delicately fried calamari, prawn and sea bream were served on a generous pile of courgette fries, accompanied by a garlic and lemon mayo.

Lorighittas al polpo – thinly sliced octopus, chilli and tomatoes tossed with a unique ring-shaped braided pasta – benefited from the genuinely al dente pasta, and was a well made if not particularly complex dish. The monkfish in casseruola – a generous monkfish tail served on the bone – was expectedly meaty and well cooked, served with a savoury and complementary glaze.

Desserts were a highlight: the limone, a delicate white chocolate shell enclosing layers of lemon, ricotta and white chocolate, was the perfect balance of sweet and citrussy. The restaurant also offers a welcome spin on the classic affogato; in addition to traditional vanilla gelato, hazelnut and pistachio are on offer. The hazelnut gelato was deeply flavoured, with roughly chopped nuts adding crunch. Tiramisu – prepared tableside – seemed to be a favourite given the number of tables around us enjoying it.

Azzurra offers a selection of signature and classic cocktails – it was a pleasant surprise to find a garibaldi (blood orange) on the menu – and Italian varietals unsurprisingly feature heavily in the extensive wine list. That said, there are plenty of choices for those seeking Old and New World wines from the continent and beyond.

Freshly shucked oysters, brimming with seaside flavor // Image: Johnny Stephens

Service

Service was helpful, friendly and responsive, with the pacing of courses spot-on.

Verdict

One for seafood lovers, Azzurra leans into its ‘boat to table’ ethos with well-cooked, straightforward Italian classics. The stylish setting and lively atmosphere are sure to please – whether it’s a romantic evening out or a group celebration.

More information

For the winter season, Azzurra has been transformed into an alpine retreat, offering a dedicated festive drinks and food menu that evokes après-ski indulgence and Italian mountain charm.

Address: 127-128 Sloane Street, London, SW1X 9AS

Phone: 020 3953 5838

Website: Azzurra