All the suites have floor to ceiling windows, the better to capture the starkly spectacular scenery // Image: The Retreat

Iceland is beloved of intrepid amateur vulcanologists, hikers, ice-cavers, whale watchers and devotees of geothermal hot springs. The Northern Lights alone are enough of a draw for many visitors and the capital, Reykjavík, has become the place to go for well-heeled stag and hen parties and for clubbers who fancy a night on a rather different kind of town.

For those who just want somewhere reassuringly relaxing to stay, somewhere desperately cool and chic, somewhere out of the ordinary, The Retreat at Blue Lagoon, open since 2018, remains the most eye-catching of all Icelandic offerings, the country’s first 5-star hotel.

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Location

The Retreat is located amid a mysterious, barren, lava-eaten land // Image: The Retreat

The Retreat, part of the Blue Lagoon complex, is in the far south-west of the country, barely 20 minutes from Keflavík International Airport and 45 minutes from Reykjavík.

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The hotel will arrange a car to collect you and take you back on your return and it’s an unusual journey, along roads that cut through a mysterious, barren, lava-eaten land.

Rooms and suites

There are 62 guest suites in this striking, Liska, Basalt Architects and Design Group Italia-devised hotel and spa, much of the complex being hewn directly out of the 800-year-old volcanic rock.

The rooms boast polished granite/concrete and wooden walls, sleek mirrors, the softest of beds and free-standing baths // Image: The Retreat

The suites are beautifully designed and remarkably comfortable, each one with floor to ceiling windows, the better to capture the starkly spectacular scenery. Little wonder that there are no televisions or any pictures on the walls. There’s too much else to gawp at outside – steaming pools of pale blue water, moss-covered lava fields, distant snow-dusted mountains and the occasional bewildered looking Iceland ptarmigan.

Polished granite/concrete and wooden walls, sleek mirrors, the softest of beds, free-standing baths and modern but retro-looking pale blue/grey/brown armchairs and other furnishings, matching the scenery outside, complete the look. With blackout curtains, Bluetooth speakers, coffee machines, heated floors and the most luxurious of robes and slippers, your correspondent found it extremely hard to drag himself away to explore further into the hotel.

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Dining

Breakfast in the vast vaulted lounge with its picture windows, minimalist modern furniture and blazing log fire, is a treat, with a small but first-rate buffet, along with à la carte dishes. Expect salmon, herring, cold meats, eggs, cheeses, Skyr yoghurt (of course) and delicious breads.

The lunch in the spa is less exciting with little choice, tiny portions and little atmosphere. Dinner is much more enticing with two options: casual dining in Lava, built into that lava wall or, more formally, in Moss, Iceland’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, which serves a glorious, seven-course tasting menu with carefully paired wines.

Moss is Iceland’s only Michelin-starred restaurant // Image: The Retreat

Lava’s four course menu (preceded by a delectable Blue Lagoon cocktail of gin, blue curacao, orange, lemon and lime juice, passionfruit liqueur, egg white and sugar syrup) includes such dishes as cauliflower soup, cod and miso, beef skirt and asparagus, mocha & avocado ice cream washed down by wines such as Louis Latour Pouilly-Vinzelles and Aurelio Montes Carmenère.

Moss, headed by fabled local chef, Aggi Sverrisson, is more ambitious but a tad less jolly to dine in, missing Lava’s bustle and hubbub. The cooking, though, is first rate with a set menu for all 36 covers and including blue fin tuna, bok choy and macademia nuts followed by Norwegian king crab, coconut bonito and cashew nuts and gloriously tasty Icelandic lamb with spiced vegetables and mustard seeds.

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The accompanying wines might include Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc, Louis Roederer Demi-Sec Champagne, Thierry Laffay Chablis and Ridge Vineyards Estate Cabernet Sauvignon. The list runs for scores of pages and has been festooned with awards and head sommelier, Lorenzo Vecca, knows his stuff.

Amenities

This is a real retreat, full of healthy, wealthy young Brits, Germans and, particularly, Americans (NYC is only 5 hours away), on couples’ breaks or with young children.

The spa is exceptional with traditional massages, facials and float therapy along with the signature in-water massage conducted outside in one of the several geothermal hot pools.

Guests have access to several steaming pools outside and treatments within // Image: The Retreat

It’s brilliantly accoutred and deliciously easy to use, with guests being given a wrist band on arrival which gives access to the several steaming pools outside and treatments within. You can use the public area of the Blue Lagoon with its bar and café (both usually crammed) or stay within the hushed surrounds of The Retreat’s own pools and seating areas.

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Experiences

The pools are the main draw, but guests can summon cars to take them to nearby Reykjavík which, with its iconic cathedral, whale-watching, restaurants (smoked puffin or horse tataki anyone?), excellent bars and, erm, Icelandic Penis Museum, is well worth the visit.

Reception can call guests during the night should the Northern Lights make an appearance // Image: The Retreat

Most charming of all, if guests wish, reception will call them during the night should the Northern Lights make an appearance, ushering them up in their robes and slippers to the terrace to stare at this natural wonder, ice cold drink or steaming hot cuppa at hand.

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Service

As one might expect, the service is immaculate, with gorgeous, multi-lingual young people dressed in their signature lavender grey Icelandic wool ponchos all discreetly on hand to help.

Verdict

The Retreat at Blue Lagoon is blessed spot. You pay a heck of a lot for what you get, but if fine food and wine, seamless service, steaming hot pools in icy cold air, jaw-dropping scenery and a real sense of getting away from it all are up your alley, then it’s worth every penny.

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