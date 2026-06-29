Inside Four Seasons Park Lane’s newly refurbished suites

Tucked neatly between Mayfair and Hyde Park is Four Seasons Park Lane, long revered as a resting place for wealthy travellers seeking fine dining, impeccable service and world-class amenities. To keep pace with London’s ultra-luxury hospitality market and meet guests’ increasingly high expectations, the hotel has embarked on the mammoth task of refurbishing its biggest suites.

[See also: Land of the rising ash: a journey through Japan’s volcanoes]

Rooms

A total of 14 suites have been refurbished, including the Presidential Suite on the fifth floor and the Garden and Grand Suites on the first. The significant undertaking of the redesign was led by Chelsea-based studio Interiors with Art, who state they were inspired by ‘understated luxury, global sophistication in the heart of Mayfair, and authentic moments of genuine care.’ The result is a collection of elegant, residential-style interiors defined by clean lines, rich timber finishes and a palette of muted autumnal tones.

The Grand Suite on the first floor includes an office, terrace and entertaining room // Richard Gaston

[See also: Egypt’s history on a cruise down the Nile]

Related

The Grand Suite is particularly impressive. Flooded with natural light, its neutral colour palette creates an immediate sense of calm, while bespoke furniture, wood panelling and natural textured fabrics lend warmth throughout. Distinct living, dining and office spaces reinforce the feeling of a well-appointed private residence rather than a traditional hotel room.

If there is one criticism, it is that the redesign feels intentionally universal. While undeniably sophisticated, there are few distinctive design cues that anchor the suite to either Four Seasons or London. This modern, clean aesthetic could just as easily belong aboard a superyacht in Monaco or the cabin of a long-range private jet. Some guests will appreciate that international sense of refinement, while others may wish for a stronger connection to place.

Where the suites truly distinguish themselves is in their outdoor space. The first-floor Garden Suites open onto generously proportioned private terraces. With furniture for both lounging and dining, they offer a rare opportunity in Mayfair to enjoy a morning coffee or an evening meal while overlooking the greenery of Hyde Park.

Guests can enjoy their morning coffee overlooking the side streets of Mayfair // Richard Gaston

[See also: Best luxury travel companies]

Dining

At Bar Antoine, the new Savoir-Boire cocktail menu reimagines classic French flavours through a contemporary lens, serving drinks inspired by traditional bistros and neighbourhood boulangeries. Highlights include their signature Cornichon Martini, made with olive oil vodka, and Fig Affair Paloma, garnished delicatley with a Comté tuile. The softly lit bar feels unmistakably Parisian in spirit and is the perfect setting for an apéro before dinner.

Bar Antoine’s French bistro-inspired cocktail menu debuts in summer 2026 // Richard Gaston

That same French sensibility extends to Pavyllon London by Yannick Alléno. Awarded a Michelin star within six months of opening, the restaurant has quickly established itself as one of Mayfair’s premier dining destinations. Contemporary French cooking is made using the finest seasonal British ingredients, resulting in dishes that feel both rich and refined.

Amenities

Suite guests enjoy a host of additional privileges, including complimentary airport transfers, exclusive VIP access to Bicester Village and the use of the hotel’s Bentley fleet. Yet it is the concierge team that leaves the strongest impression. Immaculately presented and carrying an air of discreet confidence, they seem as though they have stepped straight from the pages of an Ian Fleming novel. Several are members of the prestigious Les Clefs d’Or and one, Spear’s is told, once secured last-minute tickets to a royal wedding at Westminster Abbey for a hotel guest. The identity of the royal whose wedding it was, unsurprisingly, was kept firmly under wraps.

Round-the-clock service is just one of the perks included with the suites // Richard Gaston

[See also: Zaha Hadid-designed Romeo Roma finally opens its doors]

The hotel’s latest collaboration with the V&A adds another layer to its appeal. The partnership allows Suite guests to access complimentary tickets to sold-out exhibitions at the V&A South Kensington, Young V&A and the V&A East. This ties neatly into a broader shift in luxury travel, where guests are increasingly seeking experiences that are culturally enriching, exclusive and uniquely connected to their destination.

Verdict

Four Seasons Park Lane has long been a favourite of wealthy travellers visiting the Capital. From its impeccable concierge service and Micheling starred restaurant to a private terraced view of Park Lane, guests cannot go wrong booking into one of the newly refurbished suites.

Details