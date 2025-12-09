ALBA London: The luxury dining experience bringing la dolce vita to Knightsbridge

Situated opposite Harrods in the heart of Knightsbridge, ALBA London aims to bring the warmth and flavours of southern Italy to the capital.

Pairing authentic regional cuisine with one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, the restaurant offers escapism from the moment you step inside.

Named after the Italian word for ‘sunrise’, ALBA London’s concept embraces Mediterranean glamour: seafood-led menus, sunshine hues and showstopping interiors.

Imported lemon trees and coastal-inspired interiors transport diners to the Mediterranean // Image: ALBA London

Interiors

Designed by the acclaimed architecture and design studio Yodezeen, specialists in yacht design, the interiors at ALBA are sleek without feeling cold.

Furniture curves organically in front of an open kitchen that brings energy to the room, while a handmade Venetian floor grounds the space in authentic Italian craftsmanship.

The colour palette is drawn straight from the coast: pastel yellows, greens and warm browns pair beautifully with soft wood and handcrafted terracotta furnishings.

The menu delivers classic dishes with a seafood focus // Image: ALBA London

Sicilian lemon trees fill the room with a fresh fragrance that instantly transports visitors south. Step inside and, for a moment, Knightsbridge fades away as the mood shifts firmly seaside.

Dining

ALBA London’s menu is rooted in Italian regional classics, with a focus on seafood and indulgent touches – caviar and truffle appear liberally throughout.

The pink prawn carpaccio is one of ALBA London’s standout starters // Image: ALBA London

Signature dishes include a rich lobster linguine, delicate truffle risotto with porcini mushrooms, and the ‘pizza Alba’, elevated with a generous scoop of caviar. Some dishes are designed for sharing, presented with striking plating that makes the restaurant a natural choice for larger groups and celebrations.

Show-stopping shared plates are a speciality at ALBA London // Image: ALBA London

For oenophiles, a fully stocked wine cellar offers the perfect continental pairings for each course.

Service

Service at ALBA London matches the polished surroundings. Spear’s visited on a busy evening, when multiple large tables had ordered their fair share of plates and wine, yet the team kept everything flowing smoothly in an impressively coordinated manner.

Verdict

ALBA London is a glamorous destination for long lunches, for visitors craving luxury with an iconic London view, and for those seeking a refined taste of the Amalfi Coast in the heart of Knightsbridge.

More information

Address: 70 Brompton Road, London, SW3 1ER

Phone: 020 3985 4992

Website: Alba — Amalfi Coast-Inspired Italian Restaurant in Knightsbridge, London