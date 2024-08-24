Mandarin Oriental Mayfair is a stylish stay with a dash of urban cool

Deluxe Suite bedroom

Tucked in a corner of the newly spruced-up Hanover Square, the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, feels like a hidden secret.

Except, of course, London’s latest super lux hotel has got one of the biggest names in five-star hospitality behind it. The sister hotel of the Mandarin Oriental Knightsbridge, the Mayfair outpost is a more intimate, dare we say hipper, destination, aimed at those seeking to soak up the UK capital’s shops and shows but wanting to retreat once they’ve hung up their walking or partying shoes.

The hotel marries the MO’s trademark slickness with its East Asian heritage and sprinkles it with London cool, helped by low-level lighting, crisp lines, bespoke modern artworks and sea green marble finishes. For those looking for some downtime, the spa and wellness area is a subterranean sanctuary.

The Deluxe Room sitting room is comfortable and elegant Mayfair Suite has a full-sized kitchen Hanover Suite LivingRoom

Location

The hotel is superbly connected; the nearest airport, London City Airport, is 16 km (10 miles) from the hotel; the Elizabeth Line station is minutes away and will whisk guests to Heathrow in about 30 minutes. It is a short stroll to Oxford Street, Bond Street, Regent’s Street and Piccadilly, the private members’, bars and designer shops of Mayfair are on the doorstep and Selfridges is 10 minutes away. The West End’s theatres and galleries are also walk- or Lime bike – able (or a short taxi ride).

Rooms & Suites

The 50-room hotel was designed by renowned architects RSHP (the firm behind the City’s Lloyd’s building and the ‘Cheesegrater’ ) and its Vierendeel design complements the Georgian buildings it surrounds despite its contemporary industrial look.

Artworks by local British artists are on display throughout the hotel, including two sculptures in willow by London artist Julia Clarke. The interiors are rich in colours and textures, the group’s Eastern heritage cleverly weaved in throughout.

In the deluxe suite, designed by UK-based Studio Indigo, the exquisitely pretty hand-painted de Gournay wallpaper and plush coffee-toned scatter cushions soften the gold finishes of the drinks cabinet and marble-topped dark wood dresser.

While the brand’s heritage is a motif throughout, there are plenty of nods to its London location, with copies of London Explored and Charles Dicken’s Oliver Twist stacked above the mini-bar where a gin-based cocktail awaits to be poured over ice.

The de Gournay wallpaper in the Mayfair Suite is embossed with silk flowers, making the room come alive The hand painted de Gournay wallpaper Motifs from the hotel’s east Asian heritage are incorporated throughout

There are plenty of small touches that elevate the stay: the ring light mirror, GHD straighteners and a Dyson hairdryer as efficient as the front-of-house staff – and digital controls that don’t require a degree in coding to close the curtains.

The bathroom is a serene haven with underfloor heating and a privacy window that you can open or close depending on how well you know your roommate. Natura Bissé products line the marble bathtub and there is a walk-in shower.

The jewel in the crown of the hotel is the Mayfair suite, 1,040 square feet of red marble-lined luxury with a cascading cloud-like sculpture spilling from the mirror above the large round dining table the centrepiece. The room features a full-size kitchen, and the light-filled space manages to be both luxurious, livable and uplifting. The magnificence of some hotel suites can make them feel a little chilly, but the Mayfair Suite manages to feel homely without compromising its premium facilities and beautiful finishes.

In the bedroom, the hand-painted wallpaper is embossed with silk flowers; from the corner, the cherry blossom on the walls looks alive.

Restaurants and bars

The hotel houses the first Akira Back restaurant in the UK helmed by the Michelin Star chef of the same name who has brought Korean fusion cuisine to Hanover Square. The 148-cover restaurant is a beautiful light-filled space where diners can watch the London weather drift past (as an aside, there is an umbrella in every room). It is likely to become a destination in its own right.

We begin with what our server describes as the restaurant’s ‘signature dish’: the eringi pizza, is layers of thinly sliced tuna for the meat-eater and mushroom – to replicate the meaty texture of the fish – rich in truffle oil on a tortilla base for the vegetarian.

A sweeping green marble staircase takes guests down to Akira Back Akira Back The ABar lounge serves inventive cocktails

Head sommelier Andres Ituarte guided us through each course – starting the taste buds tingling with Le Boney English sparkling wine and introducing us to New World wines, including Kelley Fox Oregon wines that brought out the ‘zip’ in the tofu (yes, there can be ‘zip’ in tofu). An umami-rich sake accompanies our sushi (perfect storm roll and vegan summer rolls – both delivering depth of flavour and texture in a single bite).

Other highlights include the bibimbap with gochujang miso and a soft egg, grilled asparagus richly enveloped in morish sake butter and finished with renkon chips and the meltingly good jhidori chicken with potato puree in teriyaki sauce.

The flavours of miso and soy sauce pair well with the soft tannins and fruity, earthy notes of the red wines chosen by Iturate.

At (late – whoops) breakfast, included in the room rate, we enjoy buttery scrambled eggs, rich hollandaise-drenched eggs florentine and a basket of flaky pastries washed down with excellent coffee. There is a bigger menu before 10am but plenty to choose from for those who enjoyed Akira Back the night before.

The ABar Lounge, off the restaurant, has yet to find its own vibe despite a members’ club feel and an inventive, regularly updated cocktail menu that once again integrates the MO’s Hong Kong roots. The omakase martini is a playful twist on the Japanese tradition of ‘I’ll leave it up to you’ – guests choose gin or vodka and the bartender will mix a bespoke drink. Spear’s gin cocktail was fused with rosemary with a final flourish of passionfruit essence added by our server. The miso negroni was a punchy twist on an Italian favourite.

Amenities

The basement spa, also designed by Curiosity, is a soothing, sleek and stylish wellness space that draws on the greenery of Hanover Square.

The muted tones weave green marble with an earthy palette of natural materials lit by subdued water drop lighting.

The spa’s signature Natural Time For You massages are either 90 minutes or two hours of tailor-made treatments that can include a mix of facial and massage. A therapist will guide guests through specific concerns or requirements such as relaxing, restorative, hydrating, toning or balancing. Spear’s opted for an hour full body massage and a half-hour facial, boldly putting ’10’ on the ‘how much pressure do you like’ pre-treatment questionnaire.

The spa offers bespoke treatments The subterranean swimming pool is Mayfair’s largest

Masseuse Lily rose to the challenge: those tight shoulders didn’t stand a chance. But it wasn’t all hard work, a magical mix of massage candles (a new favourite), heated pillows and healing hands soothed away lingering jet lag and perked up a tired body and mind. It was immensely soothing, refreshing and revitalising, its glowing aftereffects lingering long after we had checked out.

Facilities include a sauna, vitality pools, experience showers, steam rooms and a gym.

The well-appointed gym is open 24 hours, and do find time to have a dip in Mayfair’s largest swimming pool. It’s stunning.

Verdict

The hotel retains MO’s cornerstones of top notch service and cutting edge design but it has an elegance and coolness that set it apart in this corner of Mayfair.

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, 22 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JP

momay-reservations@mohg.com

Akira Back reservations: momay-akiraback@mohg.com