The Windsor is bringing seamless luxury to Heathrow

The Windsor by Heathrow redefines airport luxury with private lounges, Michelin-starred dining, and personalised service // Image: The Windsor

The Windsor by Heathrow is one of travel’s best-kept secrets. How would you describe it and what sets it apart from first-class travel?

The Windsor is a sanctuary of serenity – a private terminal where every detail of the travel experience is meticulously managed by our expert team, allowing First and Business Class guests to unwind in one of eight beautifully appointed lounges. We offer three bespoke services: departure, arrival and connection, each designed to deliver seamless luxury from doorstep to aircraft.

For guests departing the UK, their journey starts with one of our professional chauffeurs navigating London’s streets with precision, ensuring they arrive with ample time to enjoy their surroundings. Once inside the lounge, guests can indulge in a seasonal menu curated by Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton, with many requesting takeaway bags to enjoy on board.

Time permitting, our personal shopping service offers discreet access to the T5 Departure Lounge, where guests can browse iconic luxury brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. Our team expertly manages each guest’s schedule, ensuring a smooth return to The Windsor before boarding. Or, should our guests have a discerning taste in artwork, in partnership with Tanya Baxter Contemporary we showcase iconic works – from Banksy to Chagall – which are available for purchase.

Guests at The Windsor enjoy bespoke interiors, curated artwork, and a refined sanctuary for relaxation and indulgence // The Windsor

Guests are then escorted to their aircraft in private vehicles by their dedicated VIP Liaison Officer. Depending on our guest’s schedule and preferences, we liaise with the airline partner to arrange boarding among either the first or last passengers. This tailored approach enhances discretion and reduces time spent in public boarding areas.

What truly distinguishes The Windsor from first-class travel is the privacy, exclusivity and personalised service. Each guest enjoys a private lounge and a dedicated liaison officer, many of whom have built trusted relationships over decades of service.

For arriving guests, The Windsor offers a private immigration experience – eliminating queues and providing a swift, discreet alternative to traditional passport control. It’s a significant timesaver, especially for those unable to use eGates, allowing guests to enjoy more time in their lounge while baggage is collected on their behalf.

You’ve recently unveiled a significant rebrand and refurbishment. What is new at The Windsor?

We partnered with the acclaimed interior designers Oliver Burns Studio to reimagine our eight lounges, creating a refined ‘home away from home’ experience. Previously, our interiors were functional but lacked the warmth and sophistication we aspired to. Oliver Burns helped us celebrate British craftsmanship and identity, moving away from a universal aesthetic to something distinctly elegant and local. Our reception area has also been transformed, and we’ve rebranded from Heathrow VIP to The Windsor by Heathrow – a name that reflects our vision and royal heritage.

To further elevate the guest experience, products from Commune and AUGUST&PIERS are beautifully integrated throughout the lounges, featuring luxury toiletries and bespoke home fragrances that embody refined British design and a memorable sensory journey.

The Windsor guests are driven directly from aircraft to lounge // Image: The Windsor

We’re currently upgrading our private security area, with completion expected in spring 2026. In the meantime, guests continue to enjoy private screening in a temporary facility equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Despite the scale of the refurbishment, we have remained fully operational throughout, ensuring that there is no disruption to the guest experience.

How does The Windsor make the airport experience seamless and stress-free?

At The Windsor, our award-winning team’s sole focus is to provide a seamless journey from doorstep to aircraft. While guests unwind in their private lounges, our team discreetly manages every travel formality – processing documents, transferring baggage, accommodating last-minute changes and attending to every detail with precision. All the while, a butler recommends the perfect wine pairing or curates selections to suit each guest’s palate. Every touchpoint is designed to deliver effortless luxury.

Of course, travel can be unpredictable. But when plans shift, our resourceful team works swiftly and collaboratively with airlines and guests to craft suitable alternatives ensuring the journey remains as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Who is The Windsor for? Has your clientele evolved since the service’s early days serving diplomats and royalty?

For the first 30 years, our service primarily catered to diplomats, heads of state and ministerial figures. Today, our clientele is far more diverse – ranging from entrepreneurs and A-list celebrities to families who first visited as children and now return with their own.

We tailor our service to each guest, and it’s often the smallest gestures that leave the biggest impression. One memorable example: a young guest was travelling with her beloved teddy bear, and our team created a personalised boarding pass for the bear. It’s these thoughtful touches that define The Windsor experience.

This is the first phase of the refurbishment. What can we expect from the next phases?

Looking ahead to 2027, we’re planning an extension to The Windsor experience that will introduce a luxurious shared lounge concept. This new space will allow guests to network and socialise while still enjoying private security and chauffeur service to the aircraft. It’s designed with solo travellers in mind – those who may not require a private lounge but still seek a premium, stress-free experience. Our vision is to introduce The Windsor to a whole new generation of global travellers.