The Fairmont Hanoi: Inside the luxury hotel brand’s first Vietnamese venture 

The Fairmont Hanoi meets the needs of travellers and tastemakers alike // Courtesy of Fairmont Hanoi

Vietnam’s capital is undergoing a quiet transformation. International investment is pouring into the city, historic districts are being revitalised and a growing number of UHNW travellers are seeking experiences that combine cultural authenticity with premium accommodation.

Luxury hospitality brands have taken note, among them is Fairmont. The Canadian brand, now owned by Accor and backed by Saudi investment, has more than 70 properties worldwide. Their latest opening places a bet on Hanoi’s emerging luxury scene, seeking to combine their historic weight with a distinctly Vietnamese sense of modernity.

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Location

Fairmont Hanoi is tucked neatly between the city’s Old Quarter and French Quarter, just a five-minute walk from Hoàn Kiếm Lake. Its central location places guests within a stone’s throw of Hanoi’s bustling street food scene, independent boutiques and historic temples. However, despite the constant energy beyond its doors, thoughtful design and effective double-glazing ensure that the city’s noise pollution rarely intrudes upon the calm of the hotel.

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Luxury is at the centre of the Fairmont Hanoi’s design // Courtesy of Fairmont Hanoi

The surrounding neighbourhood offers a glimpse into Hanoi’s ongoing transformation. Once relatively inaccessible to international travellers, the capital has emerged as a vibrant centre for art, cuisine and theatre, attracting a growing number of tourists drawn to its unique blend of history and modernity. That evolution is evident around the hotel itself. Plans are underway to replace the building opposite with a public green space, opening up uninterrupted views of the lake.

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Rooms and Suites

The hotel comprises 241 rooms and suites, including a Presidential Suite, alongside eight restaurants and bars and a spa. Developed by one of Vietnam’s leading investment and infrastructure groups, GELEX, the property should act as a ‘lifestyle destination under one roof’ bringing together hospitality, wellness and social spheres.

That vision is reflected in the design. References to Vietnam’s French colonial past are woven throughout the property, most notably in its elegant façade, while contemporary interiors introduce a more modern interpretation of luxury.

The Signature Gold Suite includes a sizeable living area and private lounge access // Courtesy of Fairmont Hanoi

The Presidential Suite, located on the seventh floor, offers a one-bedroom layout with the option to connect an additional bedroom. During Spear’s visit, the accommodation still felt somewhat in development, with aspects of the layout yet to find their natural rhythm. Nevertheless, the foundations of a highly personalised experience are already evident. Guests have access to private chauffeur services, butlers, bespoke dining experiences prepared by private chefs and tailored security arrangements.

Local art is featured throughout the property // Courtesy of Fairmont Hanoi

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Elsewhere, the hotel’s public spaces showcase works by local artists and designers. Among the most striking is the ‘100-Egg’ installation, a collection of hand-painted ceramic dragon eggs inspired by Vietnamese mythology.

Dining

Food is central to any visit to Vietnam. From steaming bowls of pho to freshly prepared bánh mì and Hanoi’s famous bún chả, the country’s culinary identity is often as much of a draw as its cultural landmarks.

Interestingly, Fairmont Hanoi does not place Vietnamese cuisine at the centre of its all-day dining offering. Instead, there is Bacco, the hotel’s Italian restaurant. Breakfast here combines an extensive continental-style buffet with the local staple pho, prepared freshly for each guest. In the evening, the space transitions into a refined Italian dining destination, with a menu that showcases regional classics and a carefully curated wine list.

Bacco offers an extensive all-day dining menu // Courtesy of Fairmont Hanoi

The hotel’s wider culinary offering is equally ambitious. Hiryu, an interactive teppanyaki restaurant, delivers a theatrical dining experience, while its fine-dining concept Tran Dynasty, has been created in collaboration with chef Luke Nguyen, the Vietnamese-Australian restaurateur and television personality best known as a judge on MasterChef Australia. Nguyen’s menu, and its delicate portions, were, inspired by the eating habits of the 13th-century Hanoian elites who, above all, prized refined elegance.

Together, Bacco, Hiryu and Tran Dynasty reflect the hotel’s international outlook while still maintaining a connection to local flavours.

Guest can enjoy an interactive Tepenyaki experience at Hiryu // Courtesy of Fairmont Hanoi

For guests seeking a more exclusive setting, 8 Savile Row offers a distinctly different atmosphere. Inspired by London’s renowned tailoring district, the design-led whisky and cigar lounge combines dark woods, velvet furnishings and a gentleman’s club-like ambience. Access is deliberately limited, lending the space the feel of a private members’ club. Those lucky enough to gain access may find themselves sampling rare whiskies or browsing an impressive collection of vintage vinyl records.

Amenities

The CIRUA spa is the crowning jewel of the resort. Located across the extensive basement floor, the space is split into a bath house, a treatment spa, and a fitness centre. The concept is driven by a search for one’s inner circle of wellbeing, with design emphasising the flow from one activity to the next and a colour palette of natural materials.

The space acts as an oasis, where products are not pushed and is perfect for travellers who do not view wellness as an exception but the norm, those who incorporate wellness into their identity.

The CIRUA spa offers an escape from the busy city centre // Courtesy of Fairmont Hanoi

Treatments include a range of massages and facials, alongside access to plunge pools, a Vichy shower, and multiple temperature-controlled relaxation rooms. Spear’s had the pleasure, with the assistance of the hotel’s impeccable concierge team, of taking part in a private sound bath experience led by a local spiritual healer.

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Guests also have access to a fully equipped fitness centre, complete with the latest Technogym equipment and an on-site trainer. Each room is given a yoga mat in line with Fairmont’s 2026 fitness campaign, fronted by Kylian Mbappé’s ‘Wellness without walls’, which emphasises using non-traditional areas of the hotel as wellbeing spaces.

the indoor and rooftop pools are idyllic family-friendly spaces // Courtesy of Fairmont Hanoi

The larger rooftop pool acts as the social hub of the property. With panoramic views of the city and all-day bar service, it is the perfect spot for families or pre-dinner entertainment.

Service

Available 24/7, the service at Fairmont Hanoi is continuously impeccable. Concierge staff are on site to arrange anything, from guided tours around local sites and neighbouring towns Ninh Binh and Ha Long Bay to arranging private sound bath experiences. Indeed, the staff were always attentive, proactive and pre-emptive, negating the need to think or worry about any logistics.

Verdict

The Fairmont Hanoi is a slick, well-designed oasis meeting the needs of travellers and tastemakers alike. With its impressive spa, ambitious dining options and Franco-Vietnamese design influences, the hotel stands as a clear sign that the Fairmont brand is proud to be a part of defining modern Hanoi.

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