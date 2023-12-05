Inside The Peninsula London’s Spa and Wellness Centre on its opening weekend

The pool in the Peninsula's spa and wellness centre occupies a double-height chamber

The Peninsula London was unveiled in spectacular fashion in September, in one of two major five-star hotel openings in the city in recent months. (As Spear’s readers will know, the other is Raffles London at The Owo).

Yet guests have had to wait patiently for the opening of The Peninsula London Spa and Wellness Centre, which only officially welcomed its first guests on 1 December. Fortunately, Spear’s was among the first invited to experience the magic of this subterranean sanctuary on its opening weekend. And it was every bit as luxurious as one would imagine.

The Peninsula was unveiled in spectacular fashion in September this year

Interiors and design

For its sprawling spa, The Peninsula enlisted the talents of world-renowned architect Peter Marino, who is beloved by Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Dior. The same sleek, crisp designs that he brings to these international giants of the luxury fashion scene are evident in this spacious addition to London’s wellness scene.

The jewel in the crown of this retreat, which is spread across two floors, is the impressive 25-metre swimming pool which occupies a double-height chamber. Although underground, the light of the high-tech ceiling panels shifts throughout the day to emulate the gradual changes of natural light. Peaceful mosaic landscapes bring character to the surrounding walls.

Facilities

The Peninsula London Spa and Wellness Centre’s amenities include a fitness suite, four thermal cabins, seven wooden-panelled treatment rooms and a salon. The changing rooms are also well-equipped, with dressing gowns, jewellery boxes, spa slippers and pool shoes in every locker.

The steam rooms and saunas can also be found in the changing rooms, meaning these are single-sex only.

Treatments

The Spa and Wellness Centre has seven wooden-panelled treatment rooms

The Peninsula has tapped up Margy’s Monte Carlo and Subtle Energies for their skincare products, marking the first time either brand has entered into a UK partnership. Swiss brand Margy’s is anti-aging-focused and celebrity-favoured, with fans including Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer. Subtle Energies draws on the wellness aspect, with Australian founder Farida Irani a practitioner in the ancient alternative medicine system Ayurveda.

The 24-karat gold mask and e-finger facial are among the spa offerings using Margy’s and incorporating micro-current technology such as LED to reveal more dewey and revitalised skin. Subtle Energies is used more in the massage treatments, drawing on the aromatic products for chakra-balancing. The incorporation of natural practices with modern technology results in a rounded offering for guests.

Spear’s sampled the stem cell vitality and LED facial. Beginning with a stem cell mask to stimulate the skin, the intuitive LED then adjusts which light and level to use depending on complexion. Finishing with a collagen mask, skin is brightened and optimised to fight anti-aging.

To round off the spa visit is the salon for manicures, pedicures and blow drys. Famed stylist Errol Douglas MBE is available by appointment.

Food and drink

The wellness aspect is taken seriously at The Peninsula London Spa and Wellness Centre, with coffee off the menu as the aroma can affect the atmosphere for spa guests (although it is available on request). Instead, there is a mini bar in the changing rooms for guests to enjoy revitalising juice and healthy snacks made in-house. The pool side menu is a selection of bento: breakfast, all-day dining, mezze and Naturally Peninsula. The latter is the most in-keeping with the wellness focus, including a goodness bowl and seasonal fruits and berries.

The pool and spa areas are an alcohol-free zone, although a glass of champagne can be enjoyed in the salon.

Worth knowing

The spa has full accessibility with spacious shower areas equipped for wheelchair users. The detail here is impressive, with toilet seats lifting automatically and taps turning on in sequence.

