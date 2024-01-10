The best health clubs and spas in 2024

Wellness has become an essential part of life for many HNWs, sparking demand for health clubs and spas that are more luxurious than ever before. The Spear’s 2024 index for the best health clubs and spas reveals the leading names in this increasingly competitive industry, both in the UK and abroad.

‘When it comes to selecting the best health clubs and spas, the Spear’s research unit has focused on their facilities, location, treatment menus and overall guest experience. Only the most outstanding names in a competitive field have made the 2024 list. Our top recommended destinations, both in the UK and around the world, deliver discretion, relaxation and luxury.’

Ian Douglas, Spear’s Head of Research.

Among the new additions are The Guerlain Spa at Raffles London at The OWO, which has delivered a spa and health club offering that more that matches the super-luxury of the new £1 billion hotel. Also worth mentioning is the spa at The Peninsula London, which is an underground oasis.

New arrivals to the best health clubs and spas index for 2024

The Guerlain Spa at Raffles London at The OWO

Image: John Athimaritis

Where: Raffles London at The Old War Office, 57 Whitehall, London

What: An underground temple of wellness with design at the forefront

Highlights: A 20m pool, state-of-the-art gym and nine suites the size of London apartments

The Peninsula Spa and Wellness Centre

Where: The Peninsula London, Hyde Park Corner, London

What: A super-spa worthy of this new billion-pound hotel

Highlights: The pool in the Peninsula’s spa and wellness centre occupies a double-height chamber

Methodology

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers, service providers and companies that cater to HNWs. The research unit conducts site visits, face-to-face and video interviews of the advisers involved and reviews data supplied by third party providers, as well as inviting companies and individuals to submit information using a form designed by Spear’s for the purpose. References by disinterested but knowledgeable third parties are our gold standard, and all potential candidates for inclusion are scored using a proprietary framework tuned to each index, which forms the basis, but not the final result, of the Spear’s decisions to recommend.

Best spas and health clubs: the complete list

