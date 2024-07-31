The best dermatologists for high-net-worth individuals in 2024

Good skin is the key to a healthy appearance, and many HNWs are happy to pay for the best treatment to achieve it. The Spear’s dermatologists index features doctors who are leaders in their fields as well as skincare specialists in cosmetic practices.

These elite specialists offer cutting-edge treatments and personalised care, whether it’s state-of-the-art anti-ageing procedures, bespoke skincare regimens, or the latest in cosmetic innovations, combining medical excellence with the finest care and cosmetic procedures that help maintain and enhance your appearance.

Best dermatologists for high-net-worth clients: names to know

Thivi Maruthappu – New Addition

Firm: The Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Thivi Maruthappu takes a holistic approach to adult dermatology, including acne, mole checks, skin cancer, and hair disorders, considering nutrition and lifestyle factors that can impact skin conditions. She has received numerous awards and is involved in product innovation for leading beauty companies. She holds a PhD and a Fellowship in Medical Dermatology from the renowned St John’s Institute of Dermatology.

Harryono Judodihardjo

Firm: Belgravia Dermatology

Dr Harryono Judodihardjo is an experienced dermatologist specialising in aesthetic and medical dermatology, currently consulting at the Belgravia Dermatology clinic in London. He offers laser and energy therapies and serves as the UK clinical trainer for a new skin rejuvenation and acne scarring treatment. Judodihardjo has performed over 60,000 aesthetic procedures, establishing himself as one of the most experienced aesthetic doctors in the world.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best dermatologists for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best dermatologists for HNW individuals: the complete list

