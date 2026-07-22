The best gallery, auction house and dealership representatives in 2026

For HNW collectors looking to acquire significant artworks, antiques, classic cars and other rare luxury assets, knowing who to turn to matters just as much as knowing what to buy. Galleries, auction houses and dealers each operate differently, and understanding those differences can separate a good purchase from a costly mistake.

Dealers and gallery owners hold their own stock, which is sourced and checked before it reaches a client. Auction house representatives work differently: they advise private collectors, value works and prepare pieces for sale in a way designed to get the best price at auction. They operate on different terms, and the risk sits in different places depending on which route collectors take, which means choosing the right adviser matters from the outset.

The Emily Fisher Landau Collection broke the record in 2024 for the highest total for any collection built by a female collector // Image: Sotheby’s

There is a real difference between buying from a dealer and from an auction house, fine books specialist Pom Harrington tells Spear’s. ‘A dealer will guarantee what they’re selling, whereas auction houses do not. And I find that people have come a cropper if they’re not that experienced buying from auction houses.’

[See also: Big four auction houses scramble amid $10 billion art market slump]

Related

Because dealers and galleries source their own stock, they also carry more of the risk if a piece later turns out to be less than advertised – which is why they tend to vet objects thoroughly before selling them on. Many work directly with artists, or with trusted contacts in their networks. Beyond sales, a good number also offer advisory services, including collection management, valuations, acquisition strategy, and restoration or repairs.

Explore the other rankings within the 2026 Spear’s Lifestyle Indices:

The Spear’s rankings of the top gallery, auction house and dealership representatives cover a broad range of specialisms, from major houses such as Bonhams, Christie’s, Sotheby’s and RM Sotheby’s, to independent London galleries specialising in art and antiquities. Others focus on classic and performance cars, rare books, maps and manuscripts, coins, stamps and jewellery, watches, furniture or objets d’art.

The advisers featured in this list are all recognised experts in their fields, with many contributing to academic research or working within a single subject area for most of their careers.

[See also: Cannes-do attitude: no British films up for Palme d’Or, but investment opportunities abound]

Trends in 2026

Dinosaur fossils are the new must-haves

Our 2026 research notably found that there is growing interest in natural history (including fossils, skeletons, bones, gems and minerals), a market that picked up pace after Sotheby’s 2025 sale of a juvenile Ceratosaurus.

Salomon Aaron of David Aaron gallery, who deals in ancient art from Egypt, Greece, Rome and the Near East alongside natural history pieces, this year helped secure an Enigmacursor, a 150-million-year-old two-legged herbivore excavated in Colorado: a private collector bought it and reserved it for the Natural History Museum in London.

He described a market still in its early stages: ‘It’s just getting more competitive, and you see that with this kind of consistent string of high-profile sales at auction. There’s so much momentum behind the dinosaur fossil at the moment.’

[See also: Dinosaurs for the ultra-wealthy: how billionaires are turning fossils into status symbols]

Modern literature is increasingly collectible

Harrington pointed to continued demand for books on scientific topics, with interest now stretching into more recent territory, including ‘the computer age and genetics and things like that’.

He also noted a shift among book collectors towards younger names. ‘Now we have more 20th-century books that are becoming collectible and valuable,’ he says. From The Lord of the Rings, ‘we’re moving into […] Asimov, Terry Pratchett and Harry Potter. The moderns do move.’

As with antiques and collectibles more broadly, the advice is to take your time. ‘Buy slowly, seek advice, and only buy objects with amazing provenance,’ Aaron says. ‘Buy what you love – but it’s conditional on all of the provenance [information] being there.’

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Methodology

Each year, the Spear’s Research Unit reassesses and refreshes its rankings of the leading providers in each sector by gathering data from and about the advisers and firms themselves, assessing submission forms, collating nominations, carrying out peer reviews, reviewing data from third-party sources, gathering references and recommendations, canvassing experts and conducting hundreds of interviews.

Advisers are evaluated using a proprietary scoring system that assigns different weightings to certain attributes. These scores feed directly into each new set of rankings in the Spear’s Indices. Each of these indices are published first online (according to the research calendar) and then in print. Print publication takes the form of the annual Spear’s 500 directory, which includes the top advisers in every index.

[See also: A guide to The Spear’s 500: Everything you need to know]

Each featured adviser is profiled on spears500.com. The site allows users to search the Spear’s database of more than 4,000 entities to find one (or more) to meet their specific requirements by filtering for specific attributes such as an adviser’s location, their specialist expertise and information about their client base.

The best gallery, auction house and dealership representatives: some names to know

Salomon Aaron

Focus: Antiquities and ancient art

Antiquities and ancient art Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: David Aaron

Salomon Aaron is the director at David Aaron, a prominent gallery that has specialised in antiquities and ancient art for over a century. The Berkeley Square-based business, which is managed by third- and fourth-generation members of the Aaron family, focuses on works from a wide variety of cultures and time periods, as well as natural history objects such as fossilised dinosaur skeletons.

Aaron tells Spear’s that the dinosaur fossils industry is a ‘booming market’, given that it is ‘still in its infancy stage, and people are still finding out and learning about it, and how to acquire [objects]’.

Enquire

Read Salomon Aaron’s full profile on Spears500.com

Nicky Dunne

Focus: Rare and collectible books

Rare and collectible books Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: Heywood Hill

Nicky Dunne has been running Heywood Hill, the 1936-founded bookseller that covers two floors of a Georgian townhouse on London’s Curzon Street, since 2011.

The shop takes on a large number of library commissions, including subject-specific libraries in private homes, hotels and businesses worldwide, and offers a popular book subscription service. Favoured by royalty (no doubt in part due to its being owned by the 12th Duke of Devonshire), word-of-mouth and positive publicity drive clients towards the shop ‘because of the quality and charm of our services’, Dunne tells Spear’s.

Enquire

Read Nicky Dunne’s full profile on Spears500.com

Anne-Françoise Gavanon

Focus: Prints, particularly by Pablo Picasso

Prints, particularly by Pablo Picasso Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: Frederick Mulder

Anne-Françoise Gavanon is a director at Frederick Mulder, one of London’s most prominent European print specialists and which is particularly well known for dealing in works by Pablo Picasso and other Modern masters such as Edvard Munch and Henri Matisse.

Gavanon, who has advised major museums on their Picasso exhibitions, sources artwork from private individuals, estates and archives, and sells within these small circles. For her largest collector clients, Gavanon also provides strategic advice on their collections.

Enquire

Read Anne-Françoise Gavanon’s full profile on Spears500.co

Matthew Reeves

Focus: European medieval art

European medieval art Ranking: Recommended

Recommended Firm: Sam Fogg

The Sam Fogg gallery, tucked away just off London’s New Bond Street, is relatively unassuming from the front.

Inside, however, it is a glittering treasure trove of medieval and early Islamic art – from religious sculpture and manuscripts to jewellery and devotional screens. In operation for over three decades, the gallery has sold to prolific private collectors and world-leading institutions including the British Museum, the Victoria & Albert Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Musée du Louvre and the Wyvern Collection.

Enquire

Read Matthew Reeves’ full profile on Spears500.com

Amelie Sarrado

Focus: Long-term art collections advisory

Long-term art collections advisory Ranking: Recommended

Recommended Firm: Christie’s

Amelie Sarrado, director and head of the private office at Christie’s, tells Spear’s that the world is living through two interesting revolutions: the first is the great wealth transfer and the second is the arrival of a digital-native generation who are reshaping traditional markets, including art. These forces aren’t abstract, she says, but are directly shaping her day-to-day work with UHNW and next-gen collectors.

Sarrado’s role involves working with individuals and families holding collections that often exceed $100 million in value.

Enquire

Read Amelie Sarrado’s full profile on Spears500.com

The best gallery, auction house and dealership representatives: the complete list