The best education and tutoring specialists for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Benjamin Franklin once said that an investment in knowledge pays the best interest, and nowhere does this count more than in education. For high-net-worth individuals, this often entails an investment in world-class education specialists who can help to guide children in the right direction on their educational journey.

The specialists listed below can assist with admissions, consultancy, mentoring, and assessment preparation – among other things. The best education specialists have a demonstrable record of getting results – whether than means helping a child to win a place at the right school, setting them up for exam success, or helping them to deal with the stresses and strains of modern education.

Fiona McKenzie of Carfax Education, for example, has an enviable track record not only of securing places at top British school but of advising on the best fit for individual children so they are more likely to thrive when they get there. Lauren Banzaken of Accolade Tuition has helped children get into a wide range of excellent schools and is publishing a series of study guides to make the home schooling that is an increasing feature of education less of an ordeal.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

