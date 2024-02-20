The 10 best private schools (rest of the world)

The Spear’s Schools Index 2024, presented in association with Thuso, recognises 100 schools divided into six primary geographic regions: the UK, US, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Switzerland and Europe (excluding Switzerland).

The 10 schools in the index below are located outside these six primary regions but are so outstanding that they deserve recognition. This list includes boarding and day schools in India, Pakistan, Chile, Brazil, South Africa and Kenya.

This ‘rest of the world’ index also recognises the United World Colleges group, whose network of 18 schools and colleges span four continents, as well as educational pioneers like Wolsey Hall, in Oxfordshire, which caters to remote learners, and the THINK Global School, the ‘world’s first travelling high school’.

10 best private schools (the rest of the world): new names to know

There are three new additions to the index this year, none of which are traditional schools:

United World Colleges, worldwide

This international network of secondary schools stretches from the rainforests of Phuket, Thailand, to the stately surrounds of a Welsh Castle. But all UWC schools have one thing in common, a commitment to ‘making education a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future’. Most students sit the IB diploma.

Wolsey Hall, Oxfordshire and the world

Founded in 1894, Wolsey Hall Oxford is one of the longest established and most respected home study and homeschooling online providers. Its flexible curriculum accommodates learners through primary and secondary education in more than 120 countries. Popular with HNW nomads and children of touring musicians, Wolsey Hall promises an education anywhere there is a stable internet connection.

THINK Global School, international

This globe-trotting alternative to a classroom-based education allows students aged 15-18 to learn as they travel. After a week of online study, a small group of students spend seven weeks in a single country (Greece to learn about classical civilisation, for example) then return for five weeks at home. This is repeated to four countries throughout the academic year. On completion, students receive a US high school diploma.

Methodology

Spear’s has worked closely with the expert team at Thuso to refine the methodology underpinning the index, and to convene an expert panel of leading international educationalists to contribute their knowledge and insight to the research and selection process.

The Spear’s Research Unit collected data and information directly from candidate schools, using a combination of online forms and interviews. This was supplemented with additional research and by intelligence and insight from Thuso and the panel of expert educationalists.

The Spear’s Schools Index 2024 has also been underpinned by the following key principles:

While examination results and academic attainment is a key consideration, it is not the only thing that matters. Leading schools are not necessarily the most ‘academic’: A wide range of social, cultural, and pastoral factors have been weighed in finalising the index. In some cases, some schools with strong academics have been omitted where they fall short in relation to these wider considerations.

Families are increasingly ‘mobile’, with new ‘global cities’ emerging as key hubs: This is particularly the case for cities such as Dubai, as well as established regional hubs in Europe, Africa, Latin America, South-East Asia, and the Pacific.

Reputation and standing are not insignificant: The reputation and standing of a school shape and influence its character, the parents and pupils it attracts, and its position both regionally, and internationally.

Building on these principles, Spear’s, in collaboration with Thuso, brought together an Expert Advisory Panel, jointly chaired by Matthew Goldie-Scot, managing director at Thuso Group, and Ian Douglas, Spear’s head of research. Further information about the composition of the panel is available at spearswms.com.

The best private schools (the rest of the world): the complete list