The best accountants and tax advisers for high-net-worth individuals in the UK in 2023

Accountants and tax advisers play a crucial role for high-net-worth individuals, helping to ensure the smooth running of their finances. As well as providing auditing and documentation preparation services, many of the accountants and tax advisers listed below are experts at ensuring compliance and providing assistance with regard to complex issues that are faced uniquely by high-net-worth individuals.

Among several joining the Spear’s recommendations this year are Akin Coker, head of private clients at Buzzacott and Wayne Dutton, BDO’s head man in the North West.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The accountants and tax advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

