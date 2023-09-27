View all newsletters
  1. Wealth
September 27, 2023

The best tax lawyers for high-net-worth individuals in 2023

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best tax lawyers for high-net-worth individuals

By Spear's

Tax Lawyers Index

Part of the Spear’s Legal Indices and the Spear’s Tax and Trusts indices

Tax lawyers act for private clients on a range of tax-related issues. They are able to provide advice on areas such as compliance, planning, document drafting, cross-border issues and contentious matters.

This year we welcome a number of new practitioners to our list, including Waqar Shah, Kingsley Napley’s resident expert on HMRC’s Connect computer system, and Xavier Nicholas, head of Forster’s private client team.

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The tax lawyers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus. 

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.

