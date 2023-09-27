The best tax and trust barristers for high-net-worth individuals in 2023

Part of the Spear’s Legal Indices and the Spear’s Tax and Trusts indices

Tax and trust barristers can untangle complex matters involving trust and estates disputes, planning, charitable trusts, Court of Protection matters and much else besides, on behalf of their high-net-worth clientele.

The barristers listed below have been selected by Spear’s for their proven excellence in the field and understanding of issues faced by high-net-worth individuals.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The tax and trust barristers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

