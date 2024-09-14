Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman: hit pause in paradise

Seven Suite offers stunning views across the Caribbean Sea

Grand Cayman’s miles of white sandy beaches, turquoise waters – and, of course, the tax breaks – have drawn tourists (and tax lawyers) to its beautiful shores for decades.

A former mangrove-rich, mosquito-ridden island, it is now a byword for luxury, with five-star resorts lining Seven-Mile beach (it is actually 5.5 miles, but that doesn’t have quite the same ring to it) and an abundance of fine dining options.

Grand Cayman is where exclusivity and efficiency meet Caribbean chill. The island has less of a party vibe than its neighbours and it is particularly popular with families and HNWs seeking to press pause.

The huge complex provides something for everyone

Among the elegant resorts that line the picture perfect Seven-Mile beach is the Ritz-Carlton, the island’s only five-star Forbes rated resort, with its own stretch of sand peppered with sunbeds and oasis cabanas.

The Ritz-Carlton has a loyal following of returning guests and is a playground for those seeking sun, sand and exceptional service. Guests could easily spend a week at the hotel, taking advantage of the pools (there are two), the beach, spa and top quality restaurants.

Away from the sun loungers, there is the opportunity to swim with stingrays (and kiss one), snorkel, turtle spot, kayak and fish, and enjoy a vigorous game of pickleball.

There are five restaurants on site and two pools

Location

Grand Cayman is a 12 hour flight from London, and usually involves a short stop in Nassau, or a layover in the States. There is plenty of scope for private aviation.

The Ritz-Carlton is a 15-minute drive from the airport in Georgetown.

Rooms & Suites

The Ritz-Carlton complex straddles the main road, and, with 375 rooms, several restaurants, bars and two pools, is not for those who prefer an intimate boutique hotel.

There are a variety of room categories, each varying sizes and offering differing views. The king resort view is a well appointed room in sand-hued tones with four poster beds and a balcony that overlooks the palm-fringed pool and the glistening ocean.

The Carlton Suite

The three-bedroom Seven South suite (there is the option to add three adjoining two-bedroom suites) is the hotel’s premium offering and is the perfect spot for watching the sun set over the shimmering Caribbean sea with a wraparound terrace and cosy outdoor nooks.

Designers at the Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry took inspiration from yacht interiors, and there is a sense of setting sail in this light-wood-filled space with panoramic views of the ocean.

Dining

With five restaurants to choose from, guests will not go hungry at the Ritz-Carlton.

Three-Michelin-starred chef Eric Ripert’s Blue is the fine dining option. The restaurant serves exceptional seafood (vegetarian options were also rich in flavour and texturally playful) alongside flawless but not fawning service.

The Silver Palm Lounge: perfect for a mid-morning coffee or late night cocktail

For superb sushi in a laid-back setting there’s Takium, off the beautiful Silver Palm Lounge that is perfect for a morning coffee or a late night GnT (although be warned night owls, late night at the hotel appears to be around 10pm).

The delightful beachside Saint June restaurant with its menus of filled sandwiches and fries, poke bowls and vibrant salads is perfect for relaxed all-day dining. The food can be ordered through the beach butler to the oasis cabana.

Cocktails range from powerful dirty gin martinis to pretty fruity concoctions – both with and without alcohol – while rum is naturally a speciality (high-end rum tastings are an option). An ice cold glass of Whispering Angel is never far away.

Enjoy a menu of Niman Ranch beef and a sea view at Seven (which is where guests also find breakfast) or huge plates of silky pasta and pillowy pizza piled high with toppings at Andiamo.

For an upscale all inclusive alternative, guests can opt for Club Lounge access. Regulars love this option – there is food and drink on tap buffet-style from early morning to late at night and the servers will know your every need by the end of day one (if not before).

The beachside Saint June

Amenities

The resort is huge with two pool areas, and a small water park splash area for little kids, tennis and pickleball courts, golf access, a basketball court, a small game room and a spa.

The spa offers an extensive menu of massages, facials and wellness treatments to restore, revive or relax. Spear’s opted for an hour’s full body massage with tailored scented oils. Suzette the masseuse worked her magic on tight shoulders and soothed an aching head.

Experiences

When there is a beach butler on hand to pass you a glass of chilled Moët in between dips in the crystal clear Caribbean sea, any trip away from the sun lounger has got to be good.

And Grand Cayman can certainly deliver on ‘once-in-a life-time’ moments with ‘stingray city’, which is worth tearing yourself away from the beach. A boat excursion out to a spot where about 100 stingrays, in the habit of hanging out with humans since fishers look their catches to this sandbar to gut their catch away from the swarms of mozzies that once plagued the island, give people the opportunity to swim with the creatures and even kiss one (seven years good luck, they say). A half day excursion can be arranged through the hotel and also includes a snorkelling trip and a stop at the shallow Starfish Bay.

Swimming with stingrays at ‘stingray city’ is a must -do

Guests can head out through the mangroves on clear bottom kayaks with knowledgeable wildlife experts, or hire paddle boards, snorkel gear, a small sailboat and a water tricycle.

For the energetic, there are several excellent tennis courts, and newly installed pickleball courts, which, for the uninitiated, is like padel and tremendously good fun, even in the Grand Cayman humidity. Lessons are available with highly qualified coaches.

There is also a golf course set on 144 acres of beachfront.

Service

It’s not just the weather that is warm; the ladies and gentlemen of the Ritz-Carlton go above and beyond to accommodate guests’ every need, and make each individuals feel truly valued

Verdict

Perfect for those seeking to soak up some sun with a beach butler to hand you a glass of chilled Moët between swims in the swimming pool clear Caribbean Sea, the Ritz-Carlton offers the ultimate opportunity to hit the pause button in paradise.