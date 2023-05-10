The best US family lawyers for high-net-worth clients in 2023

Part of the Spear’s Legal Indices

For high-net-worth (HNW) individuals, a good family lawyer can be worth their weight in gold. They offer guidance and expertise concerning the range of solutions available when it comes to separation, as well as assisting on other legal matters such as child custody and pre-and post-nuptials.

Here, we list our selection of top US family lawyers who work with HNWs. These lawyers understand the nuances of state-by-state court systems and are well-versed in the particular nuances of high-profile and financially complex work.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The US family lawyers featured in the 2023 edition of the Spear’s Family Law Indices are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

The Spear's Family Law Indices

Family Lawyers

Family Law Barristers

Divorce Consultants and Support Services

Litigation Funding

