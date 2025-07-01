King’s Trust chair and John Caudwell named as attendees of Giving and Impact Summit

Tom Ilube of the King’s Trust and John Caudwell / Image: Jesus College/ Getty Images

The chair of the King’s Trust, the CEO of the Charity Commission and the billionaire John Caudwell are among those expected to attend the 2025 edition of the Giving and Impact Summit, which will be staged at the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday 8 July

Tom Ilube of the King’s Trust, David Holdsworth of the Charity Commission and Caudwell, who chairs Caudwell Children, a children’s charity, have been named as speakers and will appear alongside other leading philanthropic figures, such as Fran Perrin, founder of the Indigo Trust (and daughter of Lord Sainsbury) and John Studzinski, managing director and vice chair of Pimco.

The summit, which took place for the first time in 2024, aims to celebrate inspiring examples of philanthropy, provide a forum to discuss the UK’s status as a global hub for philanthropic capital, and explore how major private donors can address urgent challenges.

Partners and supporters of the summit include Spear’s, private equity house KKR, the British Red Cross and Renaissance Philanthropy, which counts former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife Wendy among its backers.

Summit co-chair Nick Loughran said he hoped the event would help to create ‘buzz and excitement’ around philanthropy, but added its primary aim was to help bring together the ecosystem of philanthropists, wealth advisers and policymakers to facilitate knowledge-sharing and impact. ‘We want to create a forum where philanthropists of different ages and stages on their journeys can come together, hear each other, learn from each other and make a difference,’ said Loughran.

Loughran’s fellow co-chair Zaki Cooper noted that the UK was on some measures considered ‘a very generous nation’ by international standards. ‘We have some amazing philanthropists in the UK, but there are also many wealthy people who are not engaged in philanthropy for a variety of reasons,’ said Cooper.

‘It would be great to see more of them get involved. We often hear about a “giving gap” and that could be closed if more high-net-worths got more engaged. There’s no end of amazing charities and causes in the UK for them to get involved with.’

Cooper added: ‘Wealth is obviously a privilege, but so is philanthropy and certainly the wealthy people Nick and I know who get involved in philanthropy derive a huge amount of the satisfaction from the philanthropic work they do. It is amazing to work with some of those people and see the positive impact that they can make.’

In addition to co-chairing the Giving and Impact Summit, Cooper and Loughran run Integra, a communications, reputation and social impact consultancy, which counts prominent philanthropists among its client list.

