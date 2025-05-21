World’s top headteachers attend Spear’s event at the Savoy

Educators from the top UK and international schools celebrated the launch of 2025's Spear’s Schools Index / Image: Matt Chandler

Headteachers from leading schools in all four corners of the globe assembled at the Savoy last week for an event to mark the launch of the Spear’s Schools Index.

‘We are pleased to be joined by guests from as far afield as Singapore, São Paulo, Santiago, Hong Kong, Dubai and, of course, Slough,’ said Spear’s editor-in-chief, Edwin Smith, in a welcoming address.

In total, senior representatives from schools in 12 countries were in attendance to mark the launch of the globally renowned index, which features the 100 leading private schools in the world.

The launch event of the 2025 the Spear’s Schools Index welcomed open discussion on all matters surrounding education / Image: Matt Chandler

Tom Rogerson (centre), head of Cottesmore School, joined peers from Westminster School, Downe House and Harrow International School Hong Kong at the event / Image: Matt Chandler



The Spear’s Schools Index is the definitive list of the world’s top 100 private schools. Since it was established in 2020, the index has been recognised as a touchstone for (U)HNWs, international families and those advising family offices on educational matters.

Hamish Goldie-Scott, senior associate at Thuso, gave a talk to the attendees / Image: Matt Chandler



This year, Spear’s worked closely with the specialist team at Thuso Group, whose expertise was instrumental in the creation of the index. Working with schools, universities and family office advisers, the experts at Thuso provide invaluable advice on all matters related to education.

Many of the top positions at UK and international private schools are held by women, who champion education for girls and boys alike / Image: Matt Chandler



The Spear’s School index is overseen by an Expert Advisory Panel, which was co-chaired by Thuso’s managing director, Matthew Goldie-Scot, and Spear’s the Head of Research, Aisha Alli.

The panel consisted of leading figures from the world of education, with representation from organisations such as the Independent Schools Association and the Good Schools Guide.

A school’s academic prowess was a key consideration, but raw attainment alone was not enough to guarantee a school’s inclusion on the list. An institution’s reputation, as well as numerous pastoral and social factors, were taken into account throughout the process. As always, the panel ensured a range of educational needs and geographies were catered to.

A harpist added to the educated conversations between top headteachers and leading industry figures / Image: Matt Chandler

The Spear’s School Index provides a unique perspective on the top schools in the world / Image: Matt Chandler



The Spear’s School Index is dedicated to providing the highest-quality information to its readers. For this reason, a school’s inclusion on this list is based on merit, without any influence from commercial partnerships.

Find out more

For more information about the Schools Index, please email research@spearswms.com; we aim to respond to all queries within two working days.

For commercial enquiries and questions relating to enhanced profiles and packages, please contact Commercial Director Shady Elkholy: shady.elkholy@spearswms.com

enquiries and questions relating to enhanced profiles and packages, please contact Commercial Director Shady Elkholy: shady.elkholy@spearswms.com To keep up to date with the Spear’s 500, subscribe to our magazine, newsletter and follow Spear’s on Linkedin and Instagram.

If you have missed calendar deadlines for our research cycles in 2025, you can still register your interest for updates about upcoming research and rankings.

Click here to order a print copy of The Spear’s 500.





