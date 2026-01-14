A foreword to the 2026 edition of the Spear’s 500 by Jessica de Rothschild

On the Great Wealth Transfer, the values shaping the future of capital, and why the right advisers – recognised in the Spear’s 500 – matter more than ever // Image: Spear's

We stand at the threshold of what many have called ‘the Great Wealth Transfer’ – a moment in history when trillions of dollars in inherited assets will move into new hands. The majority of inheritors will be women.

This shift represents a cultural inflection point. It is women – entrepreneurs, philanthropists, investors and advisers – who will increasingly shape the future of capital and define the moral and social frameworks that guide it. The way this wealth is managed, and the values that underpin it, will influence not just markets, but the kind of world we build for generations to come.

In every field, the right advice is transformative. Behind almost every success story – whether in business, the arts or philanthropy – stands someone who has offered trusted guidance at a critical moment. The most accomplished entrepreneurs I know share this trait, surrounding themselves with thoughtful advisers who challenge them, protect them, and keep them focused on purpose as well as profit. Quality advice is not a luxury; it is the quiet architecture behind every enduring enterprise.

Sound advice is also the foundation of trust. In a world where information is abundant but wisdom scarce, discernment has become one of the greatest assets anyone can possess. The professionals recognised in The Spear’s 500 embody that discernment.

They represent a standard of excellence that allows ideas to take root, ambitions to flourish, and wealth to serve something greater than itself. Their work gives structure to vision – and in doing so, it builds the confidence on which progress depends.

The landscape of wealth is shifting quickly. In 2026 and beyond, we face new forms of both opportunity and responsibility. Technology is accelerating everything, and global crises remind us how interconnected we are. At the same time, the values of the next generation – particularly of the women who are leading across business and philanthropy – are reshaping what success looks like. The new leadership model is collaborative, empathetic, and impact-driven. It measures success not only in returns, but in resilience; not only in legacy, but in lives improved.

Philanthropy plays a vital part in that evolution. I’ve seen this vividly through Building Better Futures, the campaign I’m privileged to support through USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. It helps displaced families rebuild their lives by providing university scholarships to refugee women – women who are at the heart of their families and communities.

Education empowers them not only to change their own lives, but also to uplift those around them. The ripple effect of one woman’s opportunity can transform an entire community: when she learns, her children thrive and her society strengthens. The campaign’s goal to create 1,000 university scholarships for refugee women is not only an act of generosity, but also an investment in the world’s collective stability, creativity and hope.

For me, this work crystallises a deeper truth: that philanthropy is no longer in a parallel universe to wealth creation. It is part of the same ecosystem. The best advisers today understand that their clients want to align prosperity with purpose, ensuring that their influence builds opportunity rather than isolation.

Yet with opportunity comes risk. The complexity of modern wealth, which spans jurisdictions, asset classes, and digital realms, means that advice has never mattered more. The risks are not only financial but also ethical. In an age of volatility and visibility, integrity becomes both shield and compass. Those who navigate this terrain successfully will be those who combine mastery with moral clarity.

That is why The Spear’s 500 continues to play such an important role. It shines a light on individuals and firms who uphold the highest standards of their professions – those who help others manage not only capital, but confidence; not only growth, but good judgement. Their expertise safeguards ambition and, at its best, translates success into service.

As we look to the future, I believe that wealth, like leadership, must evolve from ownership to stewardship. We are custodians not just of assets, but of possibilities. And if we are wise, we will use those possibilities to empower others, to nurture creativity and to strengthen the communities that make our own success possible.

This edition of The Spear’s 500 celebrates precisely that spirit: of excellence with empathy, ambition with responsibility, and influence with heart. It is both a guide and a reminder that, in a changing world, the finest legacy any of us can build is one that lasts, and lifts others with it.

It is an honour to introduce this year’s edition of The Spear’s 500, the leading directory of wealth managers, lawyers, advisers, and service-providers to high-networth individuals. Its pages represent excellence at the highest level: people who not only advise and protect wealth but help their clients use it wisely, responsibly and imaginatively.