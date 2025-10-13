The ‘Oscars of the private client world’ return this year to Raffles London at The OWO. Presented in association with The Windsor by Heathrow, the Spear’s Awards 2025 will once again celebrate the leading lights of wealth management, law, property, philanthropy and more – recognising those who set the benchmark for excellence in serving HNW and UHNW clients.

For more than a decade, the Spear’s Awards have honoured the advisers, innovators and entrepreneurs at the forefront of this ecosystem. Ahead of the ceremony on 20 November, we are delighted to reveal the finalists for the 18 award categories.

[See also: Book a table to attend the Spear's Awards 2025]

Click the links below to jump to a section of this article:

Judging process

Most categories are judged by an independent panel of experts, chosen for their outstanding sector-specific knowledge, alongside two members of the Spear’s editorial and research team. A small number of awards, including special honours such as the Spear’s Impact Award, the Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the Grand Prix, are deliberated by Spear’s alone.

In the selection of independent judges with sector-specific expertise, every effort is taken to avoid conflicts of interest, or the appearance thereof. Each judge is asked to consider a limited number of awards categories, where their expertise is most relevant. Judges are asked to declare an interest if they have a personal connection to any candidate, but professional relationships (such as being a client of a candidate’s firm, or being a service-provider to a candidate) is not considered grounds for recusal.

[See also: A guide to the Spear's Awards: Everything you need to know]

In the vast majority of cases, judges could not be considered competitors of candidates for the awards categories that they are asked to evaluate. The only exception to this is where the previous year’s winner is invited to return as a judge. If they accept this invitation, they are of course not eligible to win any award in 2025. Where relevant, they are also forbidden to vote for any colleague from the same firm.

The judges are asked to consider the awards submission form supplied by candidates and also their own knowledge of the candidates. This year, judging sessions were held at luxury Mayfair hotel, The Biltmore.

Judges award one point to their third preference, two points to their second preference and three points to their first preference. The winner is the candidate who receives the most points. In the event of a tie, the chair of judges has the casting vote.

The judging panel and shortlist for each award is listed below.

Watch the full announcement for the 2025 Spear’s Awards shortlist

HNW Wealth Manager of the Year

In association with Invest Barbados

Judges: Nick Dogilewski (Partner, Exeter Partners); Annamaria Koerling (Managing Partner, Delfin Private Office); Mark Somers (Co-founder, Somers Partnership); Billy Stephenson (Managing Director, Stephenson Executive Search); Rupert Phelps (family office adviser); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year

In association with Locate Isle of Man

Judges: Nick Dogilewski (Partner, Exeter Partners); Annamaria Koerling (Managing Partner, Delfin Private Office); Mark Somers (Co-founder, Somers Partnership); Billy Stephenson (Managing Director, Stephenson Executive Search); Rupert Phelps (family office adviser); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

Private Bank of the Year – UK

In association with JLL

Judges: Nick Dogilewski (Partner, Exeter Partners); Annamaria Koerling (Managing Partner, Delfin Private Office); Mark Somers (Co-founder, Somers Partnership); Billy Stephenson (Managing Director, Stephenson Executive Search); Rupert Phelps (family office adviser); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

Private Bank of the Year – International

Judges: Nick Dogilewski (Partner, Exeter Partners); Annamaria Koerling (Managing Partner, Delfin Private Office); Mark Somers (Co-founder, Somers Partnership); Billy Stephenson (Managing Director, Stephenson Executive Search); Rupert Phelps (family office adviser); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

Family Office Service Provider of the Year

In association with Averell

Judges: Nick Dogilewski (Partner, Exeter Partners); Annamaria Koerling (Managing Partner, Delfin Private Office); Mark Somers (Co-founder, Somers Partnership); Billy Stephenson (Managing Director, Stephenson Executive Search); Rupert Phelps (family office adviser); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

Property Buying Agent of the Year

Judges: Elaine Dobson (Head of residential property, Taylor Wessing); Roarie Scarisbrick (Partner, Property Vision); Hugh Wigzell (Partner, Farrer & Co); Simon Chadowitz (Partner, Fladgate); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

Property Broker of the Year

In association with Blacklane

Judges: Elaine Dobson (Head of residential property, Taylor Wessing);Roarie Scarisbrick (Partner, Property Vision); Hugh Wigzell (Partner, Farrer & Co); Simon Chadowitz (Partner, Fladgate); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

Super-Prime Property Development of the Year

100 George St

Holland Park Gate

One Carrington

The Whiteley London

Judges: Roarie Scarisbrick (Partner, Property Vision); Hugh Wigzell (Partner, Farrer & Co); Simon Chadowitz (Partner, Fladgate); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

Lawyer of the Year – Tax & Trusts

In association with Raffles London at The OWO

Judges: Stuart Ritchie (Chair of the private client committee, ICAEW); Matthew Woods (Partner, Withers); Paul Ayres (Global chair of private client services, BDO); Morag Ofili (Barrister, Edwin Coe); Camilla Wallace (Partner, Wedlake Bell); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

Lawyer of the Year – Family

Judges: Nichola Gray KC (Barrister, 1 Hare Court); Deirdre Fottrell KC (Barrister, 4PB); Deborah Eaton KC (Barrister, 1KBW); Alexis Campbell KC (Barrister, 29 Bedford Row); Colin Rogerson (Partner, Mills & Reeve); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

Lawyer of the Year – Reputation

Judges: Sara Mansoori KC (Barrister, Matrix Chambers); Salamander Davoudi (Co-founder, Tancredi); Jo Livingston (Global brand and communications director, Lewis Hamilton Ventures); Mark Borkowski (founder, Borkowski); Nigel Tait (Partner, Carter-Ruck); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

Private Client Accountant of the Year

Judges: Stuart Ritchie (Chair of the private client committee, ICAEW); Matthew Woods (Partner, Withers); Paul Ayres (Global chair of private client services, BDO); Morag Ofili (Barrister, Edwin Coe); Camilla Wallace (Partner, Wedlake Bell); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

Future Leader in Private Client Services

Judges: Hugh Wigzell (Partner, Farrer & Co); Simon Chadowitz (Partner, Fladgate); Camilla Wallace (Partner, Wedlake Bell); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

Private Client Innovation of the Year

Judges: Hugh Wigzell (Partner, Farrer & Co); Simon Chadowitz (Partner, Fladgate); Mora g Ofili (Barrister, Edwin Coe); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

Spear’s Woman of the Year Award

In association with The Windsor by Heathrow

Judges: Nichola Gray KC (Barrister, 1 Hare Court); Camilla Wallace (Partner, Wedlake Bell); Mora g Ofili (Barrister, Edwin Coe); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

Spear’s Impact Award

In association with Clinic Les Alpes

Winner to be announced on the night

Spear’s Entrepreneur of the Year

In association with Unforgettable Travel Company

Winner to be announced on the night

Spear’s Grand Prix

Winner to be announced on the night

Highlights from the Spear’s Awards 2024

