Spear’s 500: the 11th edition

If it has become a trope of scene-setting editorials such as this to say that ‘the world is changing more quickly than ever’, then hopefully it’s one I’ve mostly avoided during my tenure as editor of Spear’s and The Spear’s 500. Perhaps then, as a reward for good behaviour, readers will allow me a ‘pseudo-cliché’. Because the inescapable sense as we embark on 2026 is that things are about to change more quickly than ever before.

The world stands on the cusp of at least two major shifts that will have wide-ranging implications beyond even the most sophisticated forward planning. One is the Great Wealth Transfer; the trickle we see today will soon be a $100 trillion flood.

Some changes can be predicted: we know the shifting demographics, values and tastes of wealthholders will be manifested in various ways – something the author of our foreword, Jessica de Rothschild, touches on.

Businesses and brands will rise and fall, new advisers will be brought into confidence, others will be cast out. Less predictable is how societies that already regard wealthy or successful people with a degree of suspicion will treat them if ‘being rich’ is further conflated with ‘being undeserving and exploitative’.

Then there is the rise of AI. In the short term, the investment flowing into this field could yield significant returns. It might also bring about a global recession. Prognostications about ‘the AI bubble’ being popped are all around us. Other risk factors, such as armed conflict, or a separate bubble in private credit, could trigger and/or exacerbate its effects. While many economists do not consider a global recession to be imminent, few would be particularly surprised if one were to materialise.

Look further ahead and the scale of possible change becomes dizzying. At the dawn of the last great technological revolution, in the 1990s, Bill Gates warned that ‘we always overestimate the change that will occur in the next two years and underestimate the change that will occur in the next 10’.

It’s eminently possible that, in the next decade or so, AI will upend business models, entire economies, governments and perhaps societies too. Much will happen between now and then, but few Spear’s readers will need to be reminded of the less often quoted addendum to Gates’ words: ‘Don’t let yourself be lulled into inaction’.

Forward movement is the Spear’s reader’s default setting. But it is seldom a solo pursuit, which brings us nicely to this edition of The Spear’s 500 – the indispensable guide to the top private client advisers, wealth managers, lawyers and service providers for high-net-worth individuals (HNWs).

In this, the 11th edition of the directory, we have some 1,658 individual profiles over 548 pages. This year, the Spear’s Research Unit refreshed its list of providers in each sector by assessing submissions, collating nominations, carrying out peer reviews, canvassing experts and conducting more than 1,000 interviews.

Advisers are scored using a proprietary system that assigns different weightings to certain attributes. These scores then feed directly into our rankings, which constitute the Spear’s Indices that are collected here in the guide.

You will notice the profiles in the guide vary in size and in the level of detail they include. This is because some are ‘enhanced’, meaning that they are accompanied by an image of the adviser, their contact details and include space for extra information. This extra information appears under the heading ‘Adviser profile’ and offers an opportunity for advisers or their firms to more fully describe their practice and the ways in which they are able to assist their clients, in their own words. For this enhanced presence in the guide, they pay a fee.

It is important to note, however, that each of the advisers included is here on merit. It is not possible to pay either to be included in The Spear’s 500, or to improve one’s ranking. Each person in the pages of this book has been selected by our research team because they possess valuable, specialist expertise that can be leveraged to help our readers pursue their goals, live their lives, support their families – and navigate the change that’s to come.