  1. Partner Content
July 31, 2023

Holistic support to redraw the boundaries of ageing

More than 90 years of pioneering research are packed into Clinique La Prairie’s longevity supplements

By Spear's Partners

Man in a polo neck with a glass of water about to take a supplement
Clinique La Prairie’s Holistic Health nutraceuticals are Swiss-made, vegan and free of GMOs, artificial colours, sweeteners and preservatives

We know that overall health is closely linked to cellular health. We also know that several mechanisms that help protect our cells and slow down ageing can be activated with the right nutrition and bioactive compounds – something that even the healthiest of diets cannot offer.

Clinique La Prairie wanted to create a powerful nutritional tool that would complement a balanced lifestyle, scientifically targeting the body’s functions and cellular regeneration, all year round. Five years of scientific research enabled the clinic’s Swiss experts to deliver on that promise with a complete micronutritional offering that goes above and beyond basic wellness support.

The Holistic Health range of nutraceuticals takes groundbreaking longevity science beyond the walls of Clinique La Prairie to enhance individuals’ daily routines. The supplements feature a unique core complex with three layers of nutrients designed to tackle the root causes of ageing and promote cellular longevity.

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

The supplements contain multiple layers of nutrients to tackle the root causes of ageing

Holistic Health offers solutions to target different needs – including cell regeneration, brain health and detoxification – and ultimately promote better wellbeing. The core routine and the clinic’s most advanced longevity supplement is AGE-DEFY. Its morning IMMUNITY blend incorporates 11 antioxidants to support natural defences, while the evening REGENERESSENCE formula features breakthrough ingredients to contribute to cellular protection and stimulation.

The two-step BALANCE regimen confronts the challenges of modern life with a morning dose of vitamins, minerals and botanical extracts and an evening pill containing patented anti-stress ingredients to reinforce biological sleep-wake cycles. PURITY makes use of superfood nutrients renowned for their detoxifying properties, while ENERGY delivers a dose of vitamins and nootropic ingredients for a boost in cognitive function and a reduction in fatigue.

Clinique La Prairie’s Holistic Health nutraceuticals are Swiss-made, vegan and free of GMOs, artificial colours, sweeteners and preservatives. Scientifically formulated, these supplements are designed for those who wish to redefine the boundaries of their wellness and longevity.

