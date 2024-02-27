The best landscape gardeners in 2024

Whether it is bringing order to the sprawling grounds of an English stately, or breathing life into a compact London plot, the best landscape gardeners can be relied upon to transform even the most unwelcoming space with their green-fingered expertise.

Among the advisers featured in the Spear’s Landscape Gardeners Index 2024 are designers of gardens for the Natural History Museum and the Royal Academy of Arts, and decorated veterans of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Although based in the UK and the Middle East, these leading landscape gardeners have reshaped private oases and public spaces around the world, from a wildflower field in Virginia to the manicured displays of Rosewood London.

‘Designing, planting and maintaining a show-stopping garden is a mammoth undertaking that requires a breadth and depth of expertise that only the most exceptional amateur gardeners possess. That’s where Spear’s recommended landscape gardeners step in; ready to bring clients closer to nature, in whatever form that takes.‘

Aisha Alli, Spear’s research manager

Best landscape gardeners: names to know

A garden designed by Ann-Marie Powell / Image: Ann-Marie Powell

There are eight new additions to the Landscape Gardeners Index 2024

Ann-Marie Powell

Firm: Ann Marie Powell Gardens

‘The work I like to do is very much about changing people’s access to nature and to wildlife,’ says Ann-Marie Powell, who has run her eponymous studio since 1998. Her creations often blend contemporary design with a more naturalistic style.

Read the full profile on Spears500.com

Charlotte Harris

Firm: Harris Bugg Studio

This four-time Chelsea Flower Show gold-winning studio specialises in high-end residential projects across the UK – from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands. The firm prides itself in working with local artisans, materials and plant nurseries where possible.

Read the full profile on Spears500.com

Matt Keightley

Firm: Rosebank Landscaping Ltd

In the eight years since Matt Keightley and Cameron Wilson co-founded Rosebank Landscaping, the business has gone from strength to strength. Six RHS garden show medals, gold at the Shenzhen World Flower Show, and a gold award at the Pro Landscape Business Awards 2023 for best design and build. Although residential work accounts for 60 per cent of projects, Keightley and his firm have also brought their talents to a wide range of public spaces.

Read the full profile on Spears500.com

A garden designed by Matt Keightley’s Rosebank Landscaping at a contemporary farmhouse on an 100-acre estate / Image: Alister Thorpe

Harry Holding

Firm: Harry Holding Studio

From Grand Designs to Chelsea Flower Show, Harry Holding has made his mark on the British gardening scene with his eponymous studio. ‘We really enjoy working with clients to create unique spaces that will enhance their lives,’ he says.

Read the full profile on Spears500.com

Todd Longstaffe-Gowan

Firm: Todd Longstaffe-Gowan

Kensington Palace, Hampton Court and the Morgan Library and Museum in New York are just some of the high profile projects taken on by Todd Longstaffe-Gowan and his team at his eponymous company. He shares his expertise by lecturing widely on landscape history and design.

Read the full profile on Spears500.com

Gavin McWilliam

Firm: McWilliam Studio

The Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist has an impressive portfolio that includes the grounds of Wentworth Estate in Surrey and smaller courtyard retreats in Primrose Hill and Highgate. Further afield: McWilliam Studio’s work on a Portugal property was named best international garden at the Society of Garden Designer Awards.

Read the full profile on Spears500.com

Libby Russell

Firm: Mazullo Russell Landscape Design

Libby Russell and Emma Mazullo established Mazzullo + Russell Landscape Design a decade ago after working together at Arabella Lennox-Boyd and each bring their own expertise to the business. ‘I manage the design side of things, and Emma deals with the hard landscaping,’ says Russell.

Read the full profile on Spears500.com

Xa Tollemache

Firm: Xa Tollemache Garden Design

Xa Tollemache broke onto the scene in 1997 when she won gold at the Chelsea Flower Show just a year after setting up her own business. Now she is known for work predominantly in the UK, with a specialism in large country estates.

Read the full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

A formal garden by Rosebank Landscaping featuring topiary pillows and textured planting / Image: Clive Nichols

In selecting and ranking gardeners and landscape designers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best landscape gardeners: the complete list

Click the individual/company name to visit the full profile on Spears500.com. Entries are listed by ranking.

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.