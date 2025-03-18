New edition of Palm Beach Boat Show highlights island’s luxury appeal

BOLD is one of the most notable vessels on display in Palm Beach this week / Image: Silver Yachts

The Palm Beach Boat Show is returning to the island from 19 to 23 March, with organisers calling this year’s edition the ‘most spectacular yet’.

Since its launch in 1982, the Palm Beach Boat Show has become a major fixture in South Florida’s boating and marine industry.

With the region’s property market thriving and tourism in Palm Beach County reaching record highs, organisers expect to draw a big crowd this year. Yachting enthusiasts or those simply curious about the marine world can explore a wide range of exhibits, from luxury yachts to innovative marine technology.

The show has become increasingly important for brands and brokers, the organisers say, who have steadily increased their investment, recognising its growing significance in the US market.

[See also: Monaco Yacht Show: Is Bill Gates’ hydrogen-powered Project 821 a blueprint for sustainable superyachts?]

According to the event’s organisers, more Superyacht Builder’s Association (SYBAss) members than ever before are participating this year, including leading builders such as Feadship, Lürssen, Benetti, and Heesen – the latter showcasing its largest-ever display at a US boat show.

MARGUERITE is one of the highlights of the 2025 Palm Beach Boat Show / Image: Lürssen

Why is Palm Beach increasingly appealing to (U)HNW entrepreneurs?

Beyond the boat show, Palm Beach is growing as a top destination for work and play for entrepreneurs. The island, known for its exclusivity, has gained even more attention in recent years due to its association with Donald Trump and his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The area is also known for its luxury venues, such as the historic Brazilian Court Hotel, which has long been a private retreat for high-profile guests since the 1920s. Past guests include Audrey Hepburn, Rita Hayworth, Cary Grant, and Marlon Brando.

‘The growth and interest in the Palm Beach International Boat Show can be attributed to several key factors,’ said Andrew Doole, president of US boat shows for Informa Markets, the company behind the production of the event.

‘First, the City of West Palm Beach has become a thriving, vibrant destination, experiencing notable growth – especially since Covid. Its appeal as a dynamic city draws both seasonal and full-time residents. Additionally, the timing of the show, just before Easter, captures both seasonal and full-time residents.’

[See also: The best yacht advisers]

What to expect from the 2025 Palm Beach International Boat Show

This year, the show expands to a five-day format, introducing a preview day on 19 March.

Attendees will be able to see a showcase of over 775 vessels, including more than 45 yachts exceeding 150 feet in length and over 200 superyachts measuring 80 feet or more.

The event showcases some of the most luxurious vessels in the industry / Image: PBIBS

Among the most notable vessels on display will be BOLD, a 279-foot explorer yacht from Silver Yachts, which stands out as the largest at the show. Other highlights include MOSAIQUE, a 164-foot superyacht from Proteksan Turquoise, TASIA, a 158-foot Feadship, and the 201-foot Lürssen superyacht MARGUERITE.

[See also: The enduring appeal of the superyacht]

‘The event’s continued success has attracted a remarkable number of prestigious yacht builders from around the globe, showcasing some of the finest and most luxurious vessels in the industry,’ Doole said.

‘We’re also thrilled to announce our expansion of space at Palm Harbor Marina, both on land and in the water, offering an even more immersive and dynamic show environment’, he added. ‘This year, we’re adding educational seminars on key yachting topics and a showcase of luxury cars, offering even more for attendees to enjoy’.