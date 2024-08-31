Privacy, please: 8 of the best exclusive-use villas and holiday homes to rent

The Villas by Santo Collection, Santorini

For super-rich travellers, exclusive-use villas promise a level of privacy, security and flexibility that is often not available in even the finest five-star hotels.

It is little wonder, therefore, that there has been an uptick in the number of UHNWs opting to hire their own private havens. Virtuoso, a leading global network of agencies specialising in luxury and experiential travel, found a love of villas initially triggered by Covid social distancing has become a lasting trend.

‘It turns out, people like the serenity of spaciousness without sacrificing service,’ reads the company’s Big Hotel Report. ‘From the Caribbean to Europe, travellers are turning to villas and residences for solitude with outside-the-box perks.’

Steve Lassman, vice president of villa product and agency relations at Villas of Distinction noted: ‘It’s the privacy, value, and amenities such as personal chefs that are driving villas’ popularity.’

Leading hotel groups are tapping into this movement by investing more in standalone villas within existing resorts. Other standalone providers claim to offer a tier of exclusivity.

Here are some of the best exclusive-use villas available…

Founders Villa, Eden Roc Cap Cana, Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

The 11-bedroom Founder’s Villa is set to become a jewel in the crown of Eden Roc Cap Cana when it opens in October. Designed to create the feeling of a ‘hotel within a hotel’, guests are granted access to resort facilities while providing that feeling of space, privacy and independence. A team of hotel staff are on hand to provide bespoke services, alongside a private chef and concierge.

M Beach House, Bay of Mawella, Sri Lanka

A Sri Lankan retreat of the highest standard, M Beach House on the tranquil Bay of Mawella offers ample outdoor living with three separate pool pavilions, a walled garden and open verandas. The four-bedroom property by SJ Villas comes with a cleaner, concierge and private chef who is on hand to whip up meals using fresh produce from the vegetable garden.

Villa Puesta del Sol, Port d’Andratx, Mallorca, Spain

Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes are offering a villa stay with a difference. The new transformative experience, in partnership with Journeys With Purpose, connects discerning travellers with Mallorca’s most exclusive properties and its remarkable environment, immersing them in the island’s stunning natural beauty and ecological richness. The curated itinerary has been designed in collaboration with, and support of, Mallorca Preservation Foundation, a local NGO raising awareness for grassroot conservation initiatives. Among the residences is Villa Puesta del Sol – Port d’Andratx, a cliffside villa offering magnificent views off the west coast of Mallorca. Breath-taking sunsets can be enjoyed from every bedroom suite or whilst relaxing in the large infinity pool.

Rock Villa, Bequia Beach Hotel, St Vincent & The Grenadines

Regarded as one of the best kept secrets in the Caribbean, Bequia inSt Vincent and the Grenadines is home to Bequia Beach Hotel – and its collection of exclusive-use villas. The resort is expanding its footprint with the opening of Rock Villa later this year, which will become the biggest on the island with eight en-suite bedrooms. The laid-back villa also offers indoor-outdoor living space, a private infinity pool, and access to facilities including the hotel’s private plane.

The Villas by Santo Collection, Santorini, Greece

Set within the natural beauty of the western part of the popular village of Oia, The Villas by Santo Collection offers travellers the choice of two four-bedroom villas, each with their own private pools and a raft of personalised services on demand. Providing guests with a private oasis on one of Greece’s most popular holiday islands, the dedicated villa manager is available to arrange services including a private chef, in-room spa therapies, or even a mixologist or dedicated party planner.

Luxury Oceanview Villa, The Oberoi Beach Resort, Lombok, Indonesia

From the thatched roofs to the handpicked artworks, attention to detail is at the core of this villa, one of the luxurious offerings at The Oberoi Beach Resort, Lombok. The two-bedroom residence offers its own private courtyard, dining pavilion, lily pond and private pool, creating a sense of a total escape from the outside world.

Domaine de Lavy, Domaine de Vieux-Mareuil, France

A private home fit for royalty. This countryside retreat, previously hired by Zara and Mike Tindall, is nestled in the exquisite surrounds of south-west France. Fully staffed, guests are given access to a private chef, housekeeping and concierge service who can arrange exclusive experiences like truffle tasting, wine tasting and cooking lessons. This sprawling property is one of four situated on the estate. It is made up of two independent homes packed with character that can be combined to sleep 20.

Villa Vesper, GoldenEye, Jamaica

GoldenEye has been a low-key hub of cool since James Bond author Ian Fleming first designed the lush estate in the town of Oracabessa, on Jamaica’s north coast, in the 1950s. This breezy new five-bedroom villa is the epitome of barefoot luxury. Offering a private butler service, fully-fitted open-plan kitchen and spacious accommodation, the real highlight of the property is its outdoor space: a large veranda leads down to GoldenEye’s lagoon and two freestanding lagoon cottages. It is also just steps away from Low Cay Beach.