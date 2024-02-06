Brooklands at the Peninsula London takes interiors inspiration from Concorde

London reigns supreme in the Michelin Guide 2024, with its restaurants winning the majority of new stars awarded this year.

Among the biggest winners was Brooklands, at the Peninsula London, which was given the ‘impressive distinction’ of being awarded two stars on its first entry.

[See also: Inside Brooklands at The Peninsula London: an essential pit-stop for fans of Concorde and classic cars]

The Ledbury, in London’s Notting Hill, was the only restaurant to be awarded a third star in the The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2024.

In addition to Brooklands, five restaurants were made two-star restaurants, including Gymkhana and Trivet in London and Opheem in Birmingham. The Glenturret Lalique, in Crieff, was also given the distinction, as was Terre, in Castlemartyr.

Eighteen restaurants were given one Michelin star, 11 of which are in London. Three Irish restaurants were recognised, alongside entries from Hovingham, near York; Ambleside, in the Lake District; St Mellion, in Cornwall; and Brampton, in Cumbria.

Michelin 2024 a crowning moment for Brooklands

Under the leadership of chef director, Claude Bosi, and chef de cuisine, Francesco Dibenedetto, Brooklands delivers creative European cuisine within a futuristic setting inspired by the wonder of Concorde.

Bosi, who already holds four Michelin stars, said of the recognition: ‘To create a new experience with Francesco and our incredible team that now holds two Michelin Stars is a proud moment for us all.

[See also: Le Gavroche’s ‘lovingly curated’ collection of rare wines, champagne and artwork to be auctioned]

‘This restaurant epitomises our dedication to hospitality and our continued strive for innovation, so it means a lot to have been recognised for the hard work.’

Dibenedetto added: ‘I have been working with Claude for almost ten years and I believe that we have grown together to create a unique and distinct identity which has been truly realised at our newest restaurant. Being given the opportunity to launch Brooklands, from developing the menu from scratch, to visiting each of our suppliers to make sure every single element is the best it can be, has been one of the most rewarding experiences. It’s a true passion project.’

The Ledbury cements its status

Helmed by Brett Graham, the kitchen team at The Ledbury ‘display a technical mastery across dishes that deliver sublime flavours using ingredients of unsurpassable quality’.

[See also: Jeremy King is back to reclaim his crown]

The inspectors continue: ‘Each mouthful provides considerable depth of flavour, with the consistently harmonious combinations showcasing a streak of originality. An elegant setting, a convivial atmosphere and impeccable service round out the masterful experience.’

The new Michelin star restaurants were announced at the Michelin Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland 2024, which took place at The Midland Hotel in Manchester on Monday 5 February.