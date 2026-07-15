Tommy Fleetwood on not being a ‘money-orientated person’ and feeling like the richest man alive

'There aren’t many things I spend my money on' // Illustration: Russ Tudor

Ahead of The Open beginning this week, eight-time European Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood takes the Spear’s Midas interview through his qualities, his heroes – and of course, his finances

How much is an ounce of gold?

I have no idea. I’d guess around $3,000?

How would you describe your attitude to money?

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I’m not a very money-orientated person. But I’m realistic in that I know it’s easy to not be money-orientated when you’re living comfortably. I grew up with very little and I’m not a materialistic person.

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Do you remember your first pay cheque?

I remember my first professional event on the European Tour. It was at the Czech Masters [in 2010]. I made the cut and got paid about €3,000. I felt like the richest man alive.

You won your first European Tour event in 2013 and picked up a cheque for €272,272. Do you remember what you spent it on?

I wouldn’t have spent it. It’s not that I consciously save, it’s just that there aren’t many things I spend my money on. I spend on my career to make me better at golf. I’ve never really bought anything extravagant, other than houses. But they’re important in life.

Do you know how much cash is in your wallet right now?

I do. I found two £20 notes by the side of my bed and one of them is in my wallet.

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You’ve set up the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Are you a natural businessman?

No, I wouldn’t say that. But I’m very passionate about giving access to the game to as many people as possible, and about the game helping people to succeed in whatever walk of life they choose.

Do you take financial advice?

We do. It’s so important. I’ve spent my life trying to be an expert on the golf course; finances aren’t my specialism. So I want someone to advise me on what best to do with my money and make the most of it for me and my family and our future.

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You recently left long-term sponsor Nike and you’re playing without a clothing sponsor now, with Blackstone on your cap. What’s the story?

I was 13 when Nike started sponsoring me. The contract didn’t get renewed, which left me with this element of freedom. I can match my personality and my style with what I’d wear off the golf course. I’ve really enjoyed it and I won’t be rushing into a partnership for the sake of it. Blackstone is the first logo I’ve worn on the golf course beyond Nike and TAG Heuer, so it was a big moment for us.

TAG Heuer and another of your sponsors TaylorMade have collaborated on a version of the Swiss watchmaker’s Connected smartwatch. How involved were you in its development?

I’d actually say I just got lucky. I’m with both brands and have a close connection to them, and I just get to be part of it. It looks great and the added analytics are great, too.

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Who are your heroes?

My golfing hero was Ernie Els. I loved his golf swing. I met him when I was eight at a golf clinic and he looked at me for half a second and he became my hero instantly. And then my heroes are my dad, my wife and my kids. They’re the people I look up to the most.

Do you have a personality trait you’d like to change?

My wife would say I procrastinate. Sometimes it annoys me when I haven’t said something I want to say, when I should speak up.

What’s your best quality?

I’d say patience. And I would like to think I’m a good or kind person. That’s how I would want to be perceived, anyway.

This article first appeared in Spear’s Magazine Issue 100. Click here to subscribe