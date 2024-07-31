The best private members’ clubs 2024

Private members’ clubs have long been a fixture in the lives of high-net-worth individuals. Whether seeking a space to exercise, socialise or party into the wee hours, these exclusive addresses remain the only places to ‘see and be seen’.

In London, two titans loom large over these enclaves for the super-rich and well-connected: Robin Birley and Richard Caring. Club ownership was in the blood for 5 Hertford Street and Oswald’s owner Birley, whose father Mark Birley, founded Annabel’s and named the legendary club after his wife (and Robin’s mother) Lady Annabel Goldsmith.

Today, Annabel’s is owned by Birley’s ‘rival’ Caring, who acquired Annabel’s when he purchased Birley Clubs from Mark Birley in 2007. The group also owns Harry’s Bar and George, which have both been added to the index this year.

While many of the venues listed above focus on drinking and dining, clubs also offer a place to unwind, exercise, network, and retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city. All of them are exclusive and offer varying degrees of privacy.

For the second year, Spear’s recognises clubs in the Middle East, where there is a fast-growing scene.

Best private members’ clubs: names to know

Home House – New Addition

The storied history of Home House dates back to 1773 when Elizabeth, Countess of Home, took ownership of the estate on 20 Portman Square. Designed by James Wyatt and renowned neoclassical architect Robert Adam the private members’ club Home House pays homage to its legacy and attracts London’s young, wealthy, and wild, blending 18th-century grandeur with modern style.

Home Grown – New Addition

With a community of over 1,500 professionals, Home Grown is a business-focused club that connects angel investors, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs. It hosts panels and lectures featuring Britain’s leading business people and offers benefits like private dining and hotel suites.

67 Pall Mall – New Addition

Established in 2015 by Grant Ashton 67 Pall Mall is a club for wine lovers. It features a wine list with more than 6,000 bottles from 52 countries and an in-house restaurant that highlights local produce. The club also has a section called ‘The Naughty Corner’ for heavier liquor and relaxation.

Harry’s Bar – New Addition

Tucked away on a corner of South Audley St in Mayfair, Harry’s Bar serves up simple but very fine Italian cuisine to ‘elegantly dressed’ guests (as per the dress code) who convene beneath framed drawings by New Yorker cartoonist Peter Arno, or under the green-and-white awnings on the terrace.

George – New Addition

Benefiting from a recent renovation by owner Richard Caring, George is a haven for dog lovers and sophisticated Mayfair types seeking a quiet escape by day – and scenery parties in the basement cocktail bar by night.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best private members’ clubs for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best private members’ clubs: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically.

