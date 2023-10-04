View all newsletters
  1. Luxury
October 4, 2023

The 2023 Spear’s Lifestyle Indices

The Spear's lifestyle index is your best guide to advisers who can help with leisure time that is not only luxurious but constantly stimulating

By Spear's

A big life well lived involves big hobbies. Horses, aeroplanes, yachts, betting, even love can run more smoothly when you have the right advisers giving you the right advice. The Spear’s lifestyle indices curated specifically for high-net-worth individuals offers a selection of just that: the right advisers.

This month, our rolling programme of refreshment lands on lists involving help at home, or finding a home designed with help in mind. Domestic staff are essential for any large or international household, and high-earning families with both parents working will need help with childcare. In addition, life in later years is greatly improved by finding the right assistance or place to live, and the Spear’s later living index contains the most luxurious communities built with older people in mind.

Explore the Spear’s Lifestyle Indices:

Domestic Staff, Nannies and Nursing
Later Living
Private Members Clubs
Holiday Homes
Photography and Creative Services
Pet Services
Education, Tutoring and Private Universities
Wedding Planners, Events & Entertainment
Florists
Food & Drink
Antiques Experts
Art Advisers
Art Finance
Cigars Advisers
Classic Car Advisers

Pet Services Index

Collectibles
Travel Services
Equine Advisers
Sport & Betting
Matchmakers
Aviation
Aviation & Yachts Finance

Health Clubs Index


Concierge Services
Whisky Advisers
Wine Advisers
Yachts

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in the index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.

