The best antiques experts for high-net-worth individuals in 2023

For high-net-worth individuals who enjoy collecting antiques, an expert adviser can be an indispensable guide to what is a complex and often opaque industry.

An antiques adviser can lend their specialist knowledge of particular fields to help collectors to source, sell and purchase antiques in a prudent manner. Many are able to find off-market opportunities for collectors interested in a particular niche, and introduce them to items that they might have been unaware of.

Provenance and authentication is all-important, and an independent adviser, unbiased by any relationship with the seller, is the best way to make sure you are buying the real thing and not a clever copy.

