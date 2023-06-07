The best classic car advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2023

Part of the Spear’s Lifestyle Index

Classic car collecting can be a rewarding and exciting hobby. For high-net-worth individuals who are cash-rich but time-poor, sourcing the very best classic cars can be a difficult and sometimes frustrating undertaking.

That’s why Spear’s has curated the below list of trusted classic car advisers who can ease the process. These individuals are experts in their particular niche and can take care of all the technical matters that come with the purchase and maintenance of classic marques, as well as assist on matters such as restoration and mechanical work.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The classic car advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

