Skincare entrepreneur Irene Forte on longevity and life as ‘Lady Good Deal’

'I’ve always been taught to focus on long-term reputation over short-term gains.' // Illustration: Russ Tudor

Beauty entrepreneur and daughter of hotelier Sir Rocco Forte, Irene Forte takes the Spear’s Midas interview and reveals why longevity is the only luxury that truly matters

How much is an ounce of gold?

It fluctuates, of course. But to me, gold has always symbolised something enduring and precious. It has longevity – my favourite word.

How did you earn your first pay cheque?

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My family is very entrepreneurial, so we were encouraged to work from a young age.

I had several internships, but none of them were paid. I guess my first real pay cheque came when I worked at a resort in Sicily as a communications manager while taking a year out from university. Funnily enough, that same resort is now home to our organic farm, which supplies the ingredients used in Irene Forte Skincare.

[See also: The £54,000-a-year health clinics helping the super-rich live longer]

Are you a saver or a spender?

Definitely a saver – I love a good deal. My husband [venture capitalist Felix Winckler] actually calls me ‘Lady Good Deal’.

What’s the best thing you’ve ever bought for yourself?

I always seem to shop for practical things, so it’d probably be a furniture piece like my green sofa from Ransom & Dunn.

[See also: The best interior designers in 2026]

What’s the best thing you’ve ever bought for someone else?

I bought my husband a VanMoof e-bike. He uses it every single day and says it’s genuinely changed his life.

You travel extensively. Do you have a favourite hotel?

I went to Kisawa Sanctuary in Mozambique on my honeymoon, and it was absolutely beautiful. Of course I also love staying at Rocco Forte Hotel properties. I probably shouldn’t have favourites, but I do have a soft spot for our Verdura Resort in Sicily.

[See also: Rocco Forte interview: The hotelier with staying power]

Do you work to live or live to work?

The lines inevitably blur when you’re building a brand. I’m passionate about what I do, so it rarely feels transactional or like work, but taking the time to reset is important too.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

I’ve always been taught to focus on long-term reputation over short-term gains. I think that trust is built gradually and what rises too fast often falls just as quickly. This principle of building something with longevity has guided almost every decision I’ve made.

[See also: Reputation-polishing-artwork: the rise of the vanity documentary]

You come from a business-minded family – your father, Sir Rocco Forte, built a hotel empire. Has he influenced the way you’ve built your own business, Irene Forte Skincare?

Growing up, seeing my father’s dedication taught me the importance of resilience, hard work and integrity when you’re creating something meaningful.

Later, when I worked at Rocco Forte, I sat on the executive committee and saw first-hand how he built a company rooted in authenticity and family values. The experience completely shaped my understanding of luxury and gave me that confidence to go out and build something of my own.

In 2026, what’s the right way for luxury and beauty brands to approach environmental concerns and the issue of waste?

I really believe that we have a responsibility to create products that are healthy for both people and the planet.

We’re B Corp certified, we don’t rely on single-use packaging, we support the local Sicilian community and our formulas are vegan and responsibly sourced. Consumers are far more informed now than they’ve ever been before, and I hope the brands that endure will be the ones that have managed to combine scientific credibility with genuine environmental responsibility.

What’s your best quality?

I’m an eternal optimist!

This article first appeared in Spear’s Magazine Issue 99. Click here to subscribe