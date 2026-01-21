What extreme wealth means for power, responsibility and society 

Elon Musk’s $500 billion-plus fortune underscores the growing gap between billionaire wealth and the living conditions of billions worldwide // Image: Shutterstock

As billionaire fortunes continue to outpace the rest of the world, questions around power, influence and responsibility are becoming increasingly urgent. How should society balance the benefits of enormous private wealth with the risks of widening inequality, and what responsibilities come with such concentrated influence?

Oxfam’s recent analysis of global billionaire wealth underlines just how dramatic this gap has become, raising new debates about taxation, philanthropy, and the role of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in shaping the world around them.

What the figures reveal

According to the report, billionaires collectively added around $2.5 trillion to their fortunes last year – roughly the same as the combined wealth of the poorest 4.1 billion people on the planet. The global billionaire count also passed 3,000 for the first time, with Elon Musk becoming the first individual to hold more than $500 billion.

Oxfam points to a mix of policy decisions and booming markets for this surge in billionaire wealth. Tax cuts under Trump, looser oversight of major corporations, and soaring valuations in AI have all channelled significant gains to the ultra-rich.

The report, released in conjunction with the World Economic Forum in Davos, also highlights the growing overlap between money and power. Drawing on different sources, including the World Inequality Database and Forbes, Oxfam notes that billionaires are 4,000 times more likely than average citizens to hold political office.

‘The widening gap between the rich and the rest is at the same time creating a political deficit that is highly dangerous and unsustainable,’ said Oxfam international executive director Amitabh Behar. The findings arrive amid numerous social uprisings in 2025, driven by frustration over inequality, from Nepal to Kenya and Morocco.

The role of UHNWs

Philanthropy adviser to UHNWs Jamie Webb told Spear’s that the conversation around wealth, philanthropy and taxation is rarely straightforward. Webb explained that while ‘philanthropy cannot and should not replace the role of governments,’ it would be wrong to overlook the positive impact created when philanthropists commit significant time, capital and expertise to social challenges that governments have struggled to tackle alone.

He also suggests that discussions around tax can lack nuance. ‘The debate risks becoming overly simplistic when it comes to taxation,’ Webb said. Using the UK as an example, he pointed out that ‘a significant proportion of income tax revenue is already paid by a relatively small number of high earners,’ adding that policy decisions can have consequences beyond headline figures.

‘We have also seen how changes in tax treatment can drive wealthy individuals to relocate,’ Webb added, warning that they may take ‘not only their taxes but also their spending and investment elsewhere.’

For Webb, the challenge lies in balance. ‘The main challenge is to design fair, effective systems that raise revenue without undermining economic contribution or long-term investment,’ he said.

However, this is not a zero-sum game. Stephanie Brobbey, a former lawyer who helps UHNWs use their wealth for social good through the not-for-profit organisation the Good Ancestor Movement, told Spear’s that many of the wealthy people she works with ‘understand that these issues negatively impact them too.’

Whether by making the world less safe or hindering their ability to do business long term, Brobbey explains there is a shared interest in political and economic stability. ‘The ultra-wealthy are better able to shelter themselves from a warming climate, for example, but the people we work with don’t want a future where only their children are protected.’

She adds: ‘They don’t want to live in a world where their families are segregated from the rest of society, watching others suffer the heaviest consequences of extreme weather events from afar.’

Webb said that while Oxfam’s critique is ‘important and should not be dismissed,’ he is seeing ‘encouraging signs. Many next-gen wealth holders are more socially conscious than their predecessors and more open about the scale and implications of inequality.’

He added that peer philanthropy networks and trusted professional advisers are playing an increasingly important role in helping families translate wealth into a sense of responsibility, purpose, and long-term stewardship.

Brobbey encourages UHNWs to redistribute their wealth and to campaign ‘for others to do so.’ ‘They are taking responsibility for fighting wealth inequality by making community-centred investments, strategically granting money, and advocating for higher taxes on wealth.’