Revealed: This is Dubai’s best restaurant

Less than a year after its opening, Iliana at Marsa Al Arab has emerged as one of Dubai's best-kept secrets // Image: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

There’s something to be said about walking into a place and knowing, immediately, that it’s special. In Dubai, that feeling can often seem constructed, like a puppeteer has been at work, one who knows exactly how to manipulate the strings.

But walking into Iliana at the Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, a superyacht shaped behemoth hotel, is something else entirely.

Perched directly on the beach, Iliana is dressed in cool blues and sun-bleached whites, as though it has drifted in from the Cyclades and docked along Dubai’s most theatrical stretch of coastline. Beyond the balustrade, the Burj Al Arab, the Jumeirah brand’s flagship property, rises from the water. It’s a view unlike anywhere else in Dubai and the crowd gathered here knows it.

The sun-drenched terrace at Iliana offers uninterrupted views of the iconic Burj Al Arab // Image: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Women in wide-brimmed sunhats lean into conversation, their Lebanese Arabic lilting with that unmistakable cadence. Suited executives talk numbers over platters of freshly-caught fish and a discreet few content creators hover at the periphery, pouting into selfie sticks.

Iliana exudes a particular confidence: people who understand where they are, and why it matters.

But it is the food that ultimately earns Iliana its acclaim, the reasons Spear’s crowns it as Dubai’s very best restaurant. Each dish, curated by head chef Andreas Gkipalis, reflects a commitment to honouring his Greek heritage with organic produce flown in directly from Greece: the salty brininess of olives, the gentle tang of feta and the sweetness of sun-ripened tomatoes.

The dishes showcase the head chef’s Greek heritage // Image: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Among the menu favourites are scallop sashimi cured with kumquats, cauliflower salad crowned with caramelised almonds and a chilli dressing, smoky grilled octopus, and tender lamb chops on a thick aubergine purée.

Dubai has thousands of restaurants, many of them very good, some undeniably spectacular. But to find one that feels genuinely transportive and effortless is rare. Iliana succeeds not by shouting for attention, but by knowing exactly what it is.

As the afternoon slips toward evening, the terrace grows more animated. Glasses are refilled, laughter carries on the breeze and the light shifts from sharp blue to a burnt orange.

Iliana hums with energy – vibrant, social, alive. And like any truly great dining experience, it leaves one satisfied, yet with a lingering sense that some places, once discovered, remain with you.

Website: Iliana at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab