Historic West London Shooting School: a meaningful venue for corporate events

West London Shooting School offers memorable group experiences with expert tuition – all in the atmosphere of a countryside retreat despite its handy location on the outskirts of London // Image: WLSS

The purpose of a corporate event or team off-site is usually to create meaningful connections, strengthen bonds, enhance morale – and provide an opportunity for relaxation. It could, therefore, seem peculiar to suggest introducing live ammunition to proceedings. But this is exactly what happens at the West London Shooting School (WLSS), which has a growing reputation as an excellent venue for such gatherings.

Having opened its doors in 1901, WLSS is the oldest independent shooting school in the UK and is well established as a central institution in the world of clay shooting, hosting major competitions every year. It has also been a home to sporting champions such as Percy Stanbury, who helped the school by developing a clear style of shooting and teaching, and whose legacy still shapes the way WLSS works today.

WLSS combines pedigree, tradition and safety with a relaxed, accessible approach // Image: WLSS

Nestled in the west London countryside just 14 miles from the offices of the City, WLSS combines pedigree, tradition and safety with a relaxed, accessible approach to a historic pursuit. Shooters of all levels are offered expert tuition by a team of experienced instructors, bespoke gun fitting and access to more than 100 traps and stands set across expansive grounds that feel like a country estate.

The many benefits of shooting may not be immediately obvious to the uninitiated. Clay shooting is a challenging sport that requires precision and focus, sharpening the mind and cultivating an environment of healthy competition that naturally brings people closer together. Whether with clients or staff, corporate shooting events at WLSS are guided by expert instructors who keep the session safe while helping every participant improve and engage in a little friendly competition.

Clay shooting requires precision, focus, sharpening the mind and healthy competition // Image: WLSS

Two hours is long enough for a meaningful session, which means corporate events need only take up half a working day, with guests able to make their way from central London and back if required. It’s also possible to combine the experience with lunch in the school’s homely restaurant. WLSS can accommodate evening sessions, during which shooters can finish the day with sundowners and dinner.

Learn more here: https://wlss1901.co.uk