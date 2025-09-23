The Crown Coin: Her Masterpiece – Queen Elizabeth II’s £16M commemoration up for auction

The coin is adorned with 6,426 GIA-certified diamonds totaling 483.57 carats

London, September 2025 – Stanley Gibbons Baldwin’s is set to present one of the most significant events in numismatic history with the upcoming auction of The Crown Coin: Her Masterpiece. Widely regarded as the world’s most valuable coin, it was last independently valued at £16 million in 2022. Now it comes to market with a conservative starting estimate of £2–3 million, though experts suggest its rarity and cultural significance could drive the final price even higher when it goes under the hammer on 25th September 2025.

The Crown Coin: Her Masterpiece – a to Queen Elizabeth II, measuring 235mm in diameter

Minted by The East India Company, The Crown Coin: Her Masterpiece is a unique commemorative creation, comprising five official effigies of Queen Elizabeth II across a collection of 11 proof legal tender 999.9 gold coins. At its centre is a 1kg gold coin surrounded by ten 24-karat 1oz gold coins, each representing the six virtues of the Victoria Memorial – Truth, Justice, Charity, Courage, Victory and Constancy.

The coin, 235mm in diameter and 30mm in depth, is a feat of craftsmanship and international collaboration. Over 80 artisans from eight countries contributed to its creation, which features 3.61 kilograms of gold and 6,426 GIA-certified diamonds weighing 483.57 carats. The diamonds were cut and polished in Australia, South Africa and Canada; the design conceived in Britain, refined in Sri Lanka and England and engraved in Singapore. It was minted in Germany and the Netherlands and assembled in India – underscoring the global reach of Her Majesty’s influence.

Over 83 artisans from eight countries collaborated to bring this cultural artefact to life

The Crown Coin: Her Masterpiece stands alongside the most celebrated creations in numismatic history, from the legendary 1,000 Tola Gold Mohur of Mughal Emperor Jahangir to the great commemorative works of European royalty. It is a once-in-history tribute to a sovereign whose reign will never be equaled.

Related

The auction will be open to bidders worldwide, both live at Stanley Gibbons Baldwin’s flagship on 399 Strand, London, and via its digital platform. Cryptocurrency will be accepted, subject to due diligence and KYC checks, catering to new-generation collectors.