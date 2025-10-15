Burj Al Arab: Celebrating 25 years of Dubai’s iconic landmark

The Burj Al Arab is coined the world's only seven-star hotel and is the crown jewel of Jumeirah's portfolio // Image: Jumeirah Group

When the Burj Al Arab opened at the turn of the millennium, it changed not only the Dubai skyline but the idea of what a modern luxury hotel could represent. Conceived during a decade when the city was beginning to imagine itself as a global capital, it was commissioned as a national statement — a structure that put Dubai on the map long before the Burj Khalifa or The Palm.

Designed by British architect Tom Wright, the 321-metre building was engineered on its own artificial island 280 metres offshore, to suggest the billowing sail of a dhow, a traditional Arabian sailing vessel. The effect is futuristic yet simultaneously rooted in regional identity, a symbol of the UAE’s maritime history combined with its economic ambitions.

The now-famous ‘seven-star’ designation was never official; it originated with a British travel journalist who, after attending a preview shortly before the opening, declared that five stars were insufficient to describe what she had experienced. The phrase caught on, as shorthand for luxury that felt beyond classification.

It’s said that the top floor has never been occupied by paying guests, reserved permanently instead for Dubai’s ruler. The rumour endures partly because it fits the building’s logic. From its sail-shaped silhouette to its gilded interiors, everything about the Burj Al Arab signals rank and aspiration.

Location & history

The Burj Al Arab occupies a singular position on Dubai’s coastline. Set on its own artificial island just off the Jumeirah beach, it is connected to the mainland by a private bridge.

The pioneering decision to build on reclaimed land was as technical as it was symbolic. By the 1990s, Dubai was beginning to channel its oil wealth into infrastructure and tourism, seeking architectural projects that could extend its ambitions beyond the Gulf. The Burj Al Arab was commissioned in 1993 by the Jumeirah Group — a hospitality company founded under the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and now part of his Dubai Holding portfolio.

The Burj Al Arab is built entirely on reclaimed land and required five years of construction // Image: Jumeirah Group

The objective was to rival the world’s most luxurious hotels and signal to a wider audience that Dubai had arrived on the global stage.

Its construction took five years and involved unprecedented engineering solutions. Building beyond the natural coastline required the creation of a man-made island, reinforced with concrete piles driven deep into the seabed. The resulting silhouette — a sail unfurling against the Persian Gulf — was quickly celebrated as a feat of modern engineering.

Rooms

The Burj Al Arab comprises 202 suites, each spread across two stories. Interiors draw on traditional Emirati design, with gold accents, deep ruby and lapis tones, and geometric detailing.

Every suite is attended by a private butler, who confirms guests’ preferences on arrival — from the timing of the daily delivery of freshly pressed juices to the arrangement of chocolates set out each evening. Lighting, curtains and temperature are electronically controlled, while bathrooms are stocked with full-sized Hermès toiletries. As a pleasant treat, all guests are gifted a full-sized bottle of Hermès perfume to take home with them.

The two-bedroom suite, which Spear’s stayed in, includes several living and dining areas, an office, staff quarters and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking both the Persian Gulf and the city. A staircase connects the two levels, where bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes lead to marble bathrooms, each equipped with Dyson hair dryers.

Spanning more than 300 square metres, the suite feels less like a hotel room and more like a self-contained residence.

Dining

Restaurant L’Olivo, the Burj Al Arab’s signature Italian dining venue, is the Dubai counterpart to its Michelin-starred sister in Capri. While the Capri location looks directly out onto the sea, here an aquarium occupies a central position in the dining room. At first, the idea of eating seafood while being observed by live fish feels unusual, though the thought quickly vanishes when the first plate of food arrives.

Restaurant L’Olivo is one of two Michelin star restaurants at the Burj Al Arab // Image: Jumeirah Group

Spear’s opts for the seven-course tasting menu, the head chef’s curated selection of the restaurant’s specialties. The menu includes shredded king crab with avocado and green apples bathed in a delightfully salty mussel sauce; a meaty tuna belly paired with tomato, cucumber and buffalo milk yoghurt; lemon tagliolini with red prawns and burrata; sea bass with crispy zucchini and clams sauce; and beef tenderloin served medium-rare by default, accompanied by a beetroot mille-feuille and green beans with balsamic reduction.

Desserts continue with the same careful consideration. A raspberry sorbet with a toasted almond crust, tarragon pesto and yoghurt mousse is served as a palette cleanser; diners are encouraged to stir the components together to appreciate the interplay of flavours. The final course, a honey and lemon jelly topped with lemon and eucalyptus sorbet, closes the meal with a perfect combination of sweetness and acidity.

The hotel’s second restaurant Al Muntaha, meaning ‘The Ultimate’ in Arabic, occupies the 27th floor. In May 2023, it was awarded a Michelin star and under the guidance of Chef Saverio Sbaragli, the restaurant offers a blend of French and Italian cuisine.

Before the food arrives, we are served an odd little bread creation: a round loaf with two long breadsticks sticking out. ‘It’s a baguette with a moustache,’ our waiter explains, adding that it is, in fact, a French baguette — the joke having clearly sailed over our heads. Alongside, a bottle of sparkling non-alcoholic champagne is delivered to the table, glittering with edible gold leaf.

The Michelin-starred restaurant Al Muntaha is at the top of the Burj Al Arab and serves a fusion of French and Italian cuisine // Image: Jumeirah Group

Menu highlights include smoked yellowtail, subtly briny and delicate, topped with caviar; a buttery wild turbot served with leeks, almonds and elderflower; and the signature ravioli del plin, pasta filled with guinea fowl and parmesan which successfully delivers a rich, umami-laden bite. The latter was recognised by the Michelin guide when the restaurant was awarded its star.

The dessert favourite is a tangy mango sorbet paired with a creamy coconut mousse and lightly spiced rice pudding. It’s a refreshing conclusion to a satisfyingly rich meal.

Wellness

The hotel’s leisure facilities are extensive, though access can sometimes require planning. The pool club is open to non-residents via full-day passes so daybeds can be difficult to secure at peak times, particularly on weekends, regardless of whether one is staying at the hotel. Those seeking a quieter experience are better served during weekdays.

The indoor pool however is for the exclusive use of hotel guests. Its patterned columns and vaulted ceilings recall a Roman bath, while the overall design evokes the calm of a hammam. Adjacent facilities include a sauna, steam room and cold plunge pool. The spa continues this careful attention to its treatments where guests can take full advantage of uninterrupted views of the sea. A massage timed to coincide with the Dubai sunset, for example, allows the horizon to serve as the perfect backdrop to the experience.

The indoor pool at the Burj Al Arab is reserved exclusively for hotel guests and is reminiscent of a Roman bath // Image: Jumeirah Group

For families, the hotel provides a children’s club. Leisure options for adults include a snooker table and the Diwan, a quiet library with a curated collection of volumes on the country’s history, religion and traditions. Across all these spaces, the design reflects the same precise attention to detail that defines the hotel as a whole.

Verdict

25 years on, the Burj Al Arab remains symbolic of ambition and craftsmanship. Every aspect of the stay, from the two-storey suites to the meticulously curated dining and leisure facilities, represents a vision that has transformed Dubai’s skyline and set a new standard for luxury.

More information

Starting rate: Dependent on season; ranges from £2,000-£20,000 a night

Nearest airport: 30-minute drive from Dubai International Airport

Address: Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email for reservations: baainfo@jumeirah.com

Website: Jumeirah Burj Al Arab