A Roman Renaissance: Six Senses Rome redefines urban luxury

The hotel opened its doors in 2023 and has since attracted Hollywood A-listers and international movie stars / Image: John Athimaritis

Since its inception, Six Senses has redefined barefoot luxury with a commitment to sustainable elegance. With hotels worldwide — from the rolling hills of Bhutan to the idyllic islands of the Maldives — the brand has focused on first-class guest experiences in tranquil and remote locations. Now, nearly three decades after its founding, Six Senses has embarked on its next step: urban resorts.

The first Six Senses urban resort opened its doors in the heart of Rome in late 2023. While a new trajectory for the brand, the hotel remains in keeping with the brand’s ethos of cementing wellness in culturally rich destinations.

When Spear’s last interviewed Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs, he spoke of the brand’s evolution and the larger transformations taking place in the industry. ‘You’ve seen a conversion of function going into hotels. It’s not just rooms and a restaurant,’ he said. ‘They become workplaces, they become social places – whole communities.’ With this in mind, the Six Senses Rome has become a welcome addition for locals and visitors alike.

[See also: Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs: Never listen to advice]

Location & History

The Six Senses Rome sits along the bustling Via del Corso — a stone’s throw away from the Italian prime minister’s residence. Once a 15th-century palazzo belonging to an esteemed nobleman, the building had fallen into disrepair for decades before its conversion into the luxury hotel. After years of careful renovation work, the hotel opened in 2023.

Once a grand palazzo, the building has been converted into a hotel and pays homage to its storied history / Image: John Athimaritis

During our visit, the tour guide (arranged by the Six Senses and available to all guests on request) described the construction process as ‘authentically Roman’. ‘We do not rebuild, we have a reverence for our history,’ she said. ‘In Rome, we call it “The Three Rs Approach” — renovations must be recognisable, respectful and replaceable.’ It’s an ethos the Six Senses took to heart when it committed to retaining the legacy the building held.

In the spirit of contributing to the local community (which the brand is known for), the Six Senses funded the same restoration process on the church it sits next to, San Marcello al Corso. The church is one of the most famous in Rome and has even been visited by the Pope.

The San Marcello church was one of the first Christian churches in Rome and dates back to the early fifth century / Image: John Athimaritis

Recently uncovered under the floors of the church is a basement and baptism sanctuary dating back to the 8th century making it the oldest baptism sanctuary discovered in Rome. Aside from the church itself, the basement can be only seen from inside the grounds of the Six Senses Rome.

[See also: Alila Kothaifuru: A new approach to sustainable luxury in the Maldives]

Rooms

Minimalist elegance and sustainability take centre stage in the interiors of the Six Senses Rome. With warm sand-toned hues and light wood textures throughout its 96 rooms, the design reflects the brand’s commitment to providing a barefoot down-to-earth style of luxury.

The hotel’s interiors are thoughtfully designed to provide guests with a calming environment to unwind after a busy day exploring Rome / Image: John Athimaritis

Sustainability is at the heart of the hotel’s design and is quite literally, a philosophy etched into the walls of the rooms and suites. Its walls are crafted from cocciopesto, an ancient Roman material made from recycled broken pots, the curtains are woven from recycled fishing nets and striking artwork throughout the hotel incorporates glass collected from the Roman coast.

The facilities at Six Senses Rome reflect the brand’s commitment to sustainability / Image: John Athimaritis

All rooms are equipped with a full suite of amenities including a mini bar, gourmet snack counter, pillow menu, smart TV and for those who’ve overindulged in the culinary delights of Rome, the hotel provides an in-room yoga mat.

[See also: Shangri-La Al Husn: A majestic blend of luxury and tradition in Oman]

Dining

As would be expected for any hotel in one of the world’s culinary capitals, the Six Senses Rome delivers a dining experience that is authentic and deeply rooted in local flavours. The onsite Bivium restaurant (which is also a café and bar) serves fresh pizzas made from ancient grains, rich and indulgent dishes of pasta and an array of decadent desserts and gelatos.

From pastas and pizzas to desserts and gelatos, the fare at Six Senses Rome is unparalleled / Image: John Athimaritis

The hotel also offers a selection of wellness-focused options, all of which are designed to embrace a more restorative approach to dining. These offerings — ranging from superfood salads to nutrient-dense grain bowls — incorporate organic and seasonal ingredients, thoughtfully crafted to create a balanced experience for guests seeking nourishment without compromise.

It’s a successful and meaningful combination of the luxury associated with the Six Senses brand paired alongside the quiet charm and authenticity you might only find in quaint cafes and street vendors.

The Bivium bar is one of the hotel’s architectural highlights / Image: John Athimaritis

While the food is spectacular, one would be hard-pressed to not be distracted by the restaurant’s striking interiors. A circular teal-coloured marble bar takes centre stage, with one half of the bar inside the restaurant while the other extends beyond glass-panelled doors into a serene outdoor courtyard. Encased in almond-toned walls illuminated by skylights, the space transforms at sunset as soft shafts of golden light disperse through the room. It’s worth a visit for any discerning traveller seeking a peaceful spot to unwind and enjoy a quiet drink after a busy day exploring Rome.

The hotel has been designed by Milan-based Patricia Urquiola whose portfolio includes Il Sereno in Lake Como and a Louis Vuitton installation in Doha / Image: John Athimaritis

[See also: The best restaurants and fine dining experiences in Monaco]

Wellness

Wellness is at the heart of any Six Senses experience and the Rome outpost is no exception. While it offers a traditional spa menu of massages, facials and hammams, the highlights are decidedly more extraordinary.

For those looking to experience a traditional Roman bath but with all the luxe and trimmings the hotel boasts one of the finest in the city. Inspired by ancient bathing rituals, the spa guides guests through a circuit of thermal experiences, from the invigorating frigidarium (a frosty 10°C cold plunge) to the soothing caldarium (set at a steamy 45°C).

The ancient bathing ritual is thought to provide anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting benefits / Image: John Athimaritis

Beyond its sheer indulgence, the ritual is considered to provide numerous health benefits including stimulating blood circulation, releasing muscle tension, promoting detoxification and boosting immunity.

The spa also offers personalised wellness programmes enhanced by smart technology. From a bespoke skin analysis that assesses facial hydration and oil balance to innovative biohacking techniques for pain relief, Six Senses Rome blends cutting-edge science with holistic healing.

The alchemy bar within the Six Senses Rome allows guests to create their own exfoliants and masks using traditional herbs and seeds / Image: John Athimaritis

Spear’s recommends opting for the hotel’s sleep programme, which uses a smart ring overnight to track key sleep metrics throughout a guest’s stay. The device monitors breathing quality, heart rate and movement. The programme concludes with a consultation with an expert who reviews the results and provides tailored guidance to improve sleep quality.

[See also: Oil Nut Bay: The billionaire’s retreat in the British Virgin Islands]

Verdict

The Six Senses Rome is a thoughtful fusion of history, luxury and sustainability. From its respect for Roman history to its modern and eco-conscious design, the hotel has succeeded in its endeavour to promote wellness in culturally-rich destinations.

All roads might lead to Rome as they say, but we find that the ones worth taking end at the Six Senses.

More information