Best equine experts for high-net-worth individuals in 2024

Led by the British royal family and members of the aristocracy around the globe, horse riding and horse racing have long been among the most treasured passions of high-net-worth individuals of all stripes.

Whether it is the excitement of cheering on a horse at Royal Ascot or competing in a point-to-point trial in the British countryside, equestrian pursuits can be totally all-encompassing, as well as representing incredible networking opportunities for those in the upper echelons of the industry.

But how does one reach such lofty heights? The first place to start is identifying a trusted equine expert who can offer guidance and advice. These experts can range from breeders and trainers to equine lawyers who specialise in the big-money deals.

Best equine experts: names to know

There are 19 Equine Experts in the Spear’s Index, representing all areas of the business, from buying and selling horses to racehorse managers. All advisers have been given a Recommended ranking, including the three highlighted below. For the complete list of the best equine experts, visit Spears500.com.

Harry Herbert

Firm: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing

The son of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s legendary race manager Lord ‘Porchie’ Porchester, Herbert founded Highclere ownership syndicate in 1992. For the past 30 years has been marrying quality racehorses with people who can afford to buy them and is the UK”s leading racehorse ownership company.

Read Harry Herbert’s full profile on Spears500.com

William Fox-Pitt

Firm: Wood Lane Stables

Five-time Olympian Fox-Pitt was the first British rider to become world number one in eventing and now runs the purpose-built training Wood Lane Stables in Dorset. Fox-Pitt also runs a consultancy, providing a specialist and personalised design and build team for those wanting to create an equestrian facility of their very own.

Read William Fox-Pitt’s full profile on Spears500.com

Nina Barbour

Firm: Harthill Stud

International showjumper and eventer Nina Barbour is managing director of the 6,000 acre-Bolesworth Estate where she runs Harthill Stud. The stud works with and alongside the ridden horse facility at Bolesworth Lake Farm, where Barbour and her team develop young horses towards their competitive careers.

Read Nina Barbour’s full profile at Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking equine advisers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best equine experts: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.