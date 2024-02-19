Michelin-starred chefs set to bring fine dining to Royal Ascot

Image: Shutterstock

Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the British summer season. Attracting everyone from royalty to racehorse owners, it is an unmissable gathering of high-net-worth individuals.

This year, organisers have unveiled a stellar line-up for its ‘Chefs in Residence’ series, which sees some of the biggest names of the culinary world serve up fine dining options to guests of the Royal Enclosure, Queen Anne Enclosure, and other locations throughout the racecourse.

Raymond Blanc, Simon Rogan and Lisa Goodwin-Allen are among the eight chefs taking part for 2024. Cumulatively, they have been awarded 11 Michelin stars.

‘At Royal Ascot, dining is an ever-evolving masterpiece, a tradition of excellence we elevate with each passing year,’ says Jonathan Parker, managing director of Ascot Racecourse’s hospitality business, 1711 by Ascot.

‘As we gear up for 2024, we’re not just aiming to surpass expectations; we’re crafting a culinary symphony that echoes the brilliance of stars—both on the track and in the kitchen. Our lineup is a testament to the boundless innovation and style flourishing in the UK’s culinary landscape.’

Two Michelin-starred chef Raymond Blanc will return to the Panoramic Restaurant in the Royal Enclosure for a ninth year, where he will offer a five-course, tailored luncheon menu that draws on his experience from Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen, the executive chef of the Michelin-starred Northcote Restaurant in Lancashire, makes her debut at Royal Ascot in the Queen Anne Enclosure’s flagship fine dining restaurant, ON 5.

Elsewhere, Simon Rogan, who has five Michelin stars to his name, will present his à la carte luncheon in the Parade Ring Restaurant, which boasts a private viewing area with unbeatable view of the track, Winner’s Enclosure, and the golden gates through which the royal procession arrives.

Another highlight is Tom Booton’s Royal Enclosure Gardens pop-up of his eponymous The Grill by Tom Booton at The Dorchester, which will showcase the signature exciting flair for which he is known.

Chefs James Tanner of The Kentish Hare and Barbican Kitchen and master pâtissier Eric Lanlard, celebrated for his expertise at Cake Boy in Battersea, round out the illustrious list.

Parker added: ‘Royal Ascot isn’t just an event; it’s a fusion of over 300 years of legacy, where food and drink intertwine seamlessly with the spirit of the British summer season, creating an unforgettable journey for all who revel in its splendour.’

