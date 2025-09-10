Best litigation & dispute resolution lawyers in 2025 for protecting wealth and reputation

Disputes are an inevitable part of wealth, power and complex business interests. High-net-worth individuals need advisers who can combine technical excellence with strategic calm in the face of sensitive personal conflicts. Litigation and dispute resolution lawyers are key — stepping in when negotiations falter and ensuring their clients’ interests are protected and reputations safeguarded.
This year’s selection of the best litigation & dispute resolution lawyers highlights the leading names — advocates who are trusted to deliver clarity, certainty and strength in moments of challenge.
Best litigation & dispute resolution lawyers: the complete list
Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.
Methodology: how we choose our recommendations
Each year, the Spear’s Research Unit refreshes its rankings of leading providers by gathering data directly from advisers and firms, assessing submissions, collating nominations, conducting peer reviews, reviewing third-party data, collecting references, canvassing experts, and carrying out hundreds of interviews.
Advisers are evaluated using a proprietary scoring system, with weighted attributes feeding into the Spear’s Indices. These indices are published first online (per the research calendar) and then in print in the annual Spear’s 500 directory, showcasing the top advisers in every sector.
Best litigation & dispute resolution lawyers: stand out names
David Draisey
- Position: Partner
- Focus: Landed estates disputes
- Rank: Top recommended
- Firm: Hunters Law
David Draisey joined Hunters as a trainee in 2007 and became partner in 2018. He represents a wide range of clients on contentious matters involving wills, trusts and probate in the High Court.
He also takes on residential and commercial property disputes, including those involving land ownership, and those between landlords and tenants.
Read David Draisey’s full profile on Spears500.com
Johannes Gasser
- Position: Senior partner, founder
- Focus: Foundations and trusts
- Rank: Top recommended
- Firm: Gasser Partner
A leading figure within Liechtenstein’s trust and foundation space, Johannes Gasser of Gasser Partner specialises in cross-border disputes, arbitration and litigation, corporate law and white-collar crime.
He is also highly experienced in complex trust issues, including trustee removals and liabilities. His portfolio of clients therefore entrust him with their most private issues and find solace in his expertise and discretion.
Read Johannes Gasser’s full profile on Spears500.com
Lawrence Kelly
- Position: Partner
- Focus: Commercial litigation and dispute resolution
- Rank: Top recommended
- Firm: Lawrence Stephens
Founded in 1997 by Senior Directors Steven Bernstein, Lawrence Kelly and Stephen Messias, Lawrence Stephens is a leading full-service law firm based in Central London with a reputation for delivering bespoke, commercially focused legal advice to its clients.
Now led by 30 Directors, the team of more than 100 people work collaboratively to provide market-leading legal advice and services in ten core sectors: Corporate & Commercial, Real Estate, Construction & Development Finance, Real Estate Finance & Banking, Dispute Resolution, Business Restructuring & Insolvency, Private Wealth & Succession Planning, Family, Employment Regulatory Solutions.
Read Lawrence Kelly’s full profile on Spears500.com
David Wedgwood
- Position: Partner, head of commercial and civil dispute resolution
- Focus: Fraud and breach of trust
- Rank: Recommended
- Firm: Anthony Gold
As a partner and head of commercial and civil dispute resolution at Anthony Gold, David Wedgwood leads a highly respected team of commercial lawyers.
Wedgwood is renowned for his analytical ability, an important asset given the complex cases he encounters, particularly those concerning contentious trusts and probate. He is also known for his creativity and for being a clear communicator to a broad spectrum of private clients – a valuable skill, especially when his role involves helping families in times of crisis.
Read David Wedgwood’s full profile on Spears500.com
