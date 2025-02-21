VAT on private school fees driving HNW ‘exodus’ from the UK

The growing appeal of UAE education is also driven by a range of financial benefits the country offers / Image: Shutterstock

A third of families with children who are privately educated in the UK plan to leave the country in the next few years, according to a new report.

The news comes less than two months after fees at British private schools became liable for 20 per cent VAT, and just days after the latest Saltus Wealth Index Report revealed that confidence among HNW individuals in the UK economy has dropped from 84 per cent to 48 per cent between August 2024 and February 2025.

The report, conducted by global education provider GEMS Education and published on Thursday, explores the reasons behind the mass departure of British families and why it is easier than ever for them to move aboard.

‘For many families, moving away from the UK could become a reality in the near future,’ Lisa Crausby OBE, the chief education officer at GEMS said. ‘It is interesting to note that education – leading to a better future and job opportunities – is one of the key factors influencing this decision to move abroad.’

The report found that while families considering relocating were influenced by a number of factors such as the rising cost of living and concerns over safety and healthcare, 32 per cent said schooling is their number one priority.

A tenth of survey respondents cited the introduction of VAT on private education fees as the main reason for leaving the country. While 73 per cent of parents admitted they were thinking about moving before the introduction of VAT was confirmed, some 61 per cent of those who now intend to leave the UK said the news had prompted them to actively make a plan.

The shift has grown to such an extent that the GEMS Education report describes the phenomenon as an ‘education exodus.’

The growing appeal of UAE schools

This ‘education exodus’ is pushing Britons to places like Australia, North America, and the UAE, a destination that’s become increasingly popular with wealthy British expats.

Earlier this month, the head of the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai told The Times that more than 180,000 Britons are living in Dubai – meaning that the emirate is now home to more British people than Oxford.

The UAE’s growing reputation as a hub for international (U)HNWs seeking a safer, more luxurious lifestyle is now extending to the education sector.

Dubai's Repton Al Barsha School was amongst Spear's top schools in the world in 2024

‘We are seeing this trend reflected at GEMS Education, where we have already recorded an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of British families enrolled in our 44 UAE schools, as well as a 26 per cent year-on-year rise in enquiries from the UK.’

The growing appeal of UAE education is also driven by a range of financial benefits the country offers. In addition to private school fees being exempt from VAT, wealthy British families are drawn to employer contributions toward tuition for expatriates, low rates of tax, and the country’s stable economy.

‘Today, it is easier than ever for expat families to find high-quality schools that teach the National Curriculum for England in all parts of the world,’ Crausby said.

International schools often allow students to graduate with the same GCSE and A-Level qualifications as their peers in the UK. And of course, their education is ‘enhanced with an international perspective and global citizenship,’ Crausby adds.