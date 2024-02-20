The 10 best private schools in the Middle East

Catering for the children of royalty and international UHNW families, these 10 notable institutions are among the best private schools in the Middle East.

As featured in the Spear’s Schools Index 2024, presented in partnership with Thuso, this impressive list includes Repton School Dubai, whose towering turrets and brick archways have led to it being dubbed the ‘Hogwarts of the Middle East’. Another school with ties to Britain is Brighton College Abu Dhabi, which remains closely associated with its sister school in the UK.

Unsurprisingly, Dubai is the most represented region on the top 10 list, with four schools making the rankings. The performance reflects the Emirate’s international reputation as a global hub, one which appears to be strengthening year on year. Schools in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Muscat, Oman, also make the cut.

The best private schools in the Middle East: the names to know

There is only one new addition to this year’s list, reflecting how difficult it is to break into a highly competitive education landscape.

Repton School Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE

Repton School Al Barsha is the only new addition to the Best Private Schools in the Middle East Index

Formerly known as Foremarke School, Repton School Al Barsha accepts pupils from the ages of 3 to 18 but is known primarily for the quality of its preparatory education. Its commitment to innovation has led to it being recognised as an Apple distinguished school – an award handed out by the American tech giant.

Read the full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

Spear’s has worked closely with the expert team at Thuso to refine the methodology underpinning the index, and to convene an expert panel of leading international educationalists to contribute their knowledge and insight to the research and selection process.

The Spear’s Research Unit collected data and information directly from candidate schools, using a combination of online forms and interviews. This was supplemented with additional research and by intelligence and insight from Thuso and the panel of expert educationalists.

The Spear’s Schools Index 2024 has also been underpinned by the following key principles:

While examination results and academic attainment is a key consideration, it is not the only thing that matters. Leading schools are not necessarily the most ‘academic’: A wide range of social, cultural, and pastoral factors have been weighed in finalising the index. In some cases, some schools with strong academics have been omitted where they fall short in relation to these wider considerations.

Families are increasingly ‘mobile’, with new ‘global cities’ emerging as key hubs: This is particularly the case for cities such as Dubai, as well as established regional hubs in Europe, Africa, Latin America, South-East Asia, and the Pacific.

Reputation and standing are not insignificant: The reputation and standing of a school shape and influence its character, the parents and pupils it attracts, and its position both regionally, and internationally.

Building on these principles, Spear’s, in collaboration with Thuso, brought together an Expert Advisory Panel, jointly chaired by Matthew Goldie-Scot, managing director at Thuso Group, and Ian Douglas, Spear’s head of research. Further information about the composition of the panel is available at spearswms.com.

Best private schools in the Middle East: the complete list